Arizona AG slams Biden's 'shameful' and inaccurate rhetoric on GOP election laws

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich reacted Friday to President Biden's comments calling the GOP's election bills an "assault" on free and fair elections, and the "most significant test of democracy since the Civil War."

MCCONNELL CONDEMNS BIDEN FURY OVER GOP VOTING REFORM AS 'UTTER NONSENSE'

MARK BRNOVICH: I just think it’s quite frankly shameful that the president of the United States would use such divisive rhetoric. And not only is it divisive, it’s just not accurate, it’s just not true. I think it does a disservice for all those Americans that fought against discrimination and fought for voting rights in the 1960s when the Democrats were actively discriminating against people and suppressing votes.

Because the reality is the left has tried to create this false dichotomy where somehow we have to choose between voter participation and voter integrity and it’s just not the case.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW