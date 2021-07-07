Arizona AG Brnovich ‘greatly alarmed’ by White House’s ‘door-to-door’ vaccine push, raises privacy concerns

EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich on Tuesday wrote to President Biden expressing his concern about a plan by the White House to go "door-to-door" to encourage unvaccinated Americans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine -- warning that it raises privacy concerns and that Arizona will not tolerate federal government intrusion.

Brnovich wrote to Biden after the president pitched his plan to boost the vaccinated population.

BIDEN ADMIN LAUNCHING ‘DOOR TO DOOR’ PUSH TO VACCINATE AMERICANS, SPARKS MAJOR BACKLASH

"Now we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood and often times door-to-door -- literally knocking on doors, to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus," Biden said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also referred to the "door-to-door" effort while listing the five objectives of Biden's COVID response earlier in the day at Tuesday's White House briefing, citing "targeted community door-to-door outreach" to "get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring that they have the information they need on how both safe and accessible the vaccine is."

Brnovich, who is running for the U.S. Senate and has launched a number of legal challenges and efforts to push back against what he sees as federal overreach and policies that impact Arizona, expressed concern about what he saw as potential government intrusions into Americans’ health care privacy.

DR. SAPHIER WARNS BIDEN'S DOOR-TO-DOOR VACCINE PUSH MAY BE VIEWED AS CONFRONTATIONAL

"I, along with many Arizonans, was greatly alarmed by your White House indicating that it might be in possession of medical records revealing the contact information for Americans who have not been vaccinated," the Republican said in the letter to Biden, obtained by Fox News. "If this is the case, this is a severe breach of privacy, and I will not tolerate such intrusions within Arizona."

Brnovich said the COVID vaccines have "been a great breakthrough" but warned that Americans "do not trust government intrusion or the politicization of the health care process."



"If Americans are on the fence about taking the COVID-19 vaccine, it would be most inappropriate for bureaucrats to single them out -- regardless of motives or intentions," he said.

While the White House has not indicated that it will have medical records specifically, Brnovich’s concern is one of a number of Republican criticisms of the plan -- fearing what the federal outreach could lead to.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Door to door to vaccinate Americans this year… door to door to confiscate guns next year?" Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., tweeted.

"How about don’t knock on my door," Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, tweeted. "You’re not my parents. You’re the government. Make the vaccine available, and let people be free to choose."

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.