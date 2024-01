Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Actress Ariana DeBose has responded to a joke made at the Critics Choice Awards that made fun of her singing abilities.

During Sunday's award show, "The Last of Us" actress Bella Ramsey and "Hamilton" star Anthony Ramos presented the award for the Best Song category, noting that the nominees were "delivered by some of the most famous voices in the music industry."

After Ramos named Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz and Dua Lipa as contenders, Ramsey lumped in DeBose alongside Jack Black and Ryan Gosling as a "batch" of "actors who think they are singers."

The camera then focused on DeBose, who initially seemed confused by the joke but then smiled and laughed.

The actress was nominated for her performance of "This is Wish" from the animated feature film "Wish."

DeBose, who won an Academy Award for her role in Steve Spielberg's film adaption of "West Side Story," has performed in several high-profile Broadway musicals, including "Bring It On, "Motown: The Musical," "Hamilton," "Pippin" and "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," for which she scored a Tony Award nomination.

Fans of DeBose on social media were quick to defend the actress, suggesting her resume clearly indicates she is a renowned singer.

"Ariana DeBose, Oscar award winning, Tony nominated, OG cast member of Hamilton on BROADWAY…. "THINKS she's a singer"?!? Who wrote this bit?! I want names," user Anthony Blankenship-Vargas wrote.

"Ariana DeBose THINKS she's a singer… don't piss me off," another account tweeted.

"Every time Ariana DeBose attends an awards ceremony, she either has the best or worst experience of her career. No middle ground," user Daniel D-Addario added.

After many fans asked DeBose what she thought of the joke, she finally responded on Instagram Stories, writing, "No I didn't find it funny. Lol."

Last February, DeBose was mocked over her viral British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) rap performance, which many social media users described as "cringe."

The performance saw DeBose, with short, dyed hair and a pink romper, erratically dance across the room and rhyme about some of the prominent female actresses seated in the audience.

One portion of the rhyme stuck out to the audience, with the actress using a staggered vocal inflection to sing, "Angela Bassett did The Thing, Viola Davis---my Woman King."

The flurry of less-than-flattering tweets drew the attention of DeBose herself, who deleted her account sometime after BAFTA posted the clip of her performance on their Twitter page.

Following the viral pile-on, BAFTA executive producer Nick Bullen defended DeBose, calling the response to her performance "incredibly unfair."

"Everybody... who was in the room absolutely loved it," Bullen told Variety.

Representatives for DeBose did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.