Ari Fleischer on NYC councilwoman's condolences to accused cop killer's family: 'This is the madness we're in'

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer called out the "madness" of some left-wing politicians Wednesday on "Fox & Friends" after a New York City councilwoman tweeted condolences to the families of two slain NYPD officers, as well as the accused killer. Democrat Socialist Councilwoman Kristin Richardson Jordan has also called for the NYPD to be shut down, calling it a "racist, rogue military force."

NYC COUNCIL MEMBER ATTACKS NYPD: ‘THUGS IN BLUE’

ARI FLEISCHER: This is the madness we're in now. This is what's happening when you abandon morality, and then you try to find justifications for the killing of police. There is no justification. There are times that we need to have a system that helps people who have had difficult upbringings. We want compassionate Americans. But when you kill a cop, the book needs to be thrown at you. End of sentence. That is simple. That is all for anybody in public life to express sympathy to her killer? I wish we had recalls, that person should be thrown out of office.

