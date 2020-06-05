Ari Fleischer: Joe Biden's new gaffe shows he's 'inherently divisive'

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer on Friday blasted presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s for saying that 10-15 percent of Americans are “not very good people.”

“How can he talk about uniting the country when he is the one thereby dividing it?” Fleischer told “The Daily Briefing.” “This is the same Joe Biden who, when Mitt Romney ran for president, said that Mitt Romney and Republicans "want to put y'all back in chains,' - return [them] to slavery. Has there ever been a worst and more provocative statement?” Fleischer said.

TRUMP SIGNS SOCIAL MEDIA EXECUTIVE ORDER THAT CALLS FOR REMOVAL OF LIABILITY PROTECTIONS OVER 'CENSORING'

The former vice president made the claim Thursday evening during a virtual town hall with black supporters where he knocked President Trump's divisiveness and weak leadership.

“The words a president says matter, so when a president stands up and divides people all the time, you’re gonna the worst of us to come out,” Biden told actor Don Cheadle, who was moderating the virtual town hall.

“Do we really think this is as good as we can be as a nation? I don’t think the vast majority of people think that," Biden continued. "There are probably anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of the people out there who are just not very good people, but that’s not who we are. The vast majority of the people are decent. We have to appeal to that and we have to unite people -- bring them together. Bring them together.”

Fleischer called Biden “inherently divisive.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s a direct descendant of the "basket of deplorables," isn’t it?" Fleischer said, referring to a 2016 comment Hillary Clinton made that was directed at conservatives. "But the difference is, I don’t think Joe Biden is going to be held to account by much of the media. There have been stories about it; The New York Times and The Washington Post published stories about it. But, do you think CNN, MSNBC, or the networks are going to play that today? I doubt it.”

Fleischer said that the media won’t address Biden’s comments because it would benefit Republicans and President Trump.

“That’s a reflection on the media that Joe Biden gets to play into,” he added.