Ari Fleischer on 'Hannity': Avoiding reporters is 'starting to hurt Joe Biden'

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer criticized The Biden administration Monday on "Hannity" for its recent cold treatment of reporters. Fleischer argued that "ultimately, the White House doesn't get to control the press's questions."

ARI FLEISCHER: This followed a yearlong campaign in which his strategy was to hide in the basement, essentially take no questions from anybody, the few times he did take questions, he got himself in a lot of hot water. Remember that time he talked to a Black journalist and said, what are you, are you a junkie? So when Joe Biden does speak his mind, his mind and his mouth, get him in a lot of trouble. So I understand the wrangling.

There is always going to be a difference between a White House and a press corps about what the topic of the day should be. But ultimately, the White House doesn't get to control the press's questions. And the worst example of this is when the president, right before the July 4th holiday, was asked about Afghanistan and the Taliban taking over the country at that point. And he said, I only want to talk about happy things. And the president failed to prepare the nation for what would happen because he only wanted to talk about happy things. There's a real risk to the White House when they stiff-arm the press like this. I get message control, but this is starting to hurt Joe Biden."

