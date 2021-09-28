Joe Concha: The Biden White House is trying to 'script a presidency'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday to call out President Joe Biden and the White House for acting selective towards the press. Concha argued that the Biden administration is trying to "script a presidency" and that "Jen Psaki wants the press to obey."

JOE CONCHA: I'm old enough to remember Jen Psaki on day one saying that she and the administration, the president would always be transparent with the American people. They will tell you the truth, even if it's something that the truth hurts sometimes. … Jen Psaki says, in other words, the president is mad that some reporters … have the utter audacity to cover issues where he's struggling mightily, which is basically every issue right now, right? On the economy, he's got a big inflation problem. On rising crime, he's got a big police morale and police retirement and resigning problem. Police reform also just failed recently. On immigration, he's got a big open border problem. What you guys been talking about earlier today, the numbers are on pace to eclipse now two point three million people entering the country illegally. That matches the population of the fourth largest city in the U.S., Houston.

And what does the president and vice president do? They attack Border Patrol agents and a story smearing them as whip-wielding racists after that gets completely debunked. The press secretary does that as well on Afghanistan, an utter debacle, and somehow not one person in the administration gets fired over that. So Jen Psaki wants the press to obey, only ask questions she and the White House approve of. It's why she provides the president with a list of handpicked reporters that he follows to the tee when he does a press conference. It's why often when he makes public statements, he turns his back on reporters on the way out. Simply put, you can't script a presidency, but they're trying to do so anyway.

