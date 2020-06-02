Ari Fleischer says governors are 'fools' not to call in National Guard: 'Do your job'

America's governors are "fools" not to call on the National Guard to protect their residents amid riots over the death of George Floyd, former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer asserted Tuesday.

Appearing on "Outnumbered" with hosts Melissa Francis and Harris Faulkner, Fleischer asked for governors to put themselves into the shoes of a woman who was attacked as her jewelry shop was looted in Rochester, N.Y.

"[I've] said that the military should only be used as a last resort because this is not their training. But, put yourself in the position of a woman who owned a jewelry store in Rochester...who was beaten to a pulp by a mob as her husband came out to heroically try to defend her with a golf club and he was beaten," he urged.

"Do you think either one of them [cares] if the people defending them are police officers, sheriffs, federal agents, National Guardsman, or members of [the] regular Army?" asked Fleischer. "They just want to be protected. And, if we live in a country where there is not protection, it doesn't matter where the protection comes from: it needs to happen."

He added that while it was better for that protection to come from law enforcement or military, it has to come from somewhere regardless of governors' political actions.

On Monday, self-proclaimed "law and order" President Donald Trump made waves when he threatened to use force against protesters, some of whom have turned violent. And then, he promptly did just that outside the White House gates.

Trump also vowed Sunday night that, if deemed necessary, he would use the U.S. military to assist in his efforts.

If the president were to call on them, he would likely do so under the Insurrection Act, which allows the president to call on the U.S. armed forces to assist law enforcement in certain circumstances.

"There's no question: by history, by law, by precedent, the president has the last say," Fleischer pointed out. "Ask the southern segregationist governors when the president [decided] to send in the military and nationalize the guard there. It is the ultimate authority and power of the commander-in-chief.

"Now, will he have to use it?" Fleischer mused. "This is why, again, if you're a governor, you're a fool if you're not calling out your National Guard and having [an] overwhelming presence to protect.

"It's the lesson of Atlanta last night and Minneapolis last night," he concluded. "So, if you don't want to abrogate your duties and have President Trump take that step, do your job yourself."

