Ari Fleischer, Charlie Hurt roast Biden's questionable claim on 'Hannity': 'He's been doing it forever'

Joe Biden is facing criticism for another verbal misstep after the president said he once drove a Mack truck.

"I used to drive an 18-wheeler, man," said Biden at a Mack Truck facility in Pennsylvania earlier this week.

When asked if the president had ever driven such a truck, a White House spokesperson pointed to a December 1973 article from the Wilmington Evening Journal that showed Biden rode in an 18-wheeler on a 536-mile haul to Ohio.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer told Judge Jeanine Pirro on "Hannity," Thursday, "the problem here is when he's not plagiarizing, he's lying about himself and he's been doing it forever."

Besides the questionable truck driving remark from the 46th President of the United States, Fleischer proceeded to criticize Biden for other false statements over the years.

BIDEN RAISES EYEBROWS WITH CLAIM HE ‘USED TO DRIVE’ 18-WHEELER TRUCK

"It's so easy to find, he was arrested in South Africa. Don't forget that he finished in the top half of his law school class, got three undergraduate degrees, got an academic scholarship. He said all that and none of that is true," said Fleischer.

"And he also said he got his start at a historically Black college or university, Delaware State. He didn't go there."

Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt also joined in on the conservation.

"This guy says the dumbest things," said Hurt, arguing the thought the president speaking with foreign leaders is an embarrassing image for the United States.

"If the guy doesn't know the difference between driving an 18-wheeler and a school bus, I mean, how would you let this guy be in charge of anything?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fox News contributor also shared his concerns on the president’s mental health.

"You don't know whether you're getting lucid Joe Biden or completely insane Joe Biden," said Hurt.

Fox News reporter Houston Keene contributed to this report.