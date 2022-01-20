Ari Fleischer on 'Kilmeade Show': Joe Biden made the worst 'over-promise' in the history of campaigns

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that the biggest problem with President Biden's presidency is that he has repeatedly said things that turn out to be wrong, including promising Americans he'd "shut down" COVID.

ARI FLEISCHER: Here's why Joe Biden is in trouble, because he keeps saying things from the beginning of his administration that turn out to be wrong. He said about the surge of people coming over illegally on the southern border that it was seasonal. He said that inflation was transitional. He said that the Taliban could not possibly defeat the Afghanistan military because the Afghan military was too strong. And then as they started to defeat the Afghan military, he told the American people that people in Kabul could get to the airport, that nothing was stopping them from getting in the airport when it was clear to everybody there was. He kept saying things at every event on the ground that proved false.

And now he's doing it again. He says he didn't over-promise. He's the president who made the worst over-promise as a candidate in the history of being a candidate when he said he was going to shut down the virus. That wasn't an over-promise, in his opinion. Of course, it was. On issue after issue Joe Biden has told the American people that he was doing things while the events on the ground proved what he was doing wasn't working, or what he was saying was just totally wrong.

