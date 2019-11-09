April Ryan clashes with actor Isaiah Washington over GOP candidate running for Cummings' old seat

CNN commentator April Ryan clashed with actor Isaiah Washington Saturday after Washington mocked her while defending a Republican woman running for the Baltimore House seat held by the late Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Their exchange started after Kimberly Klacik, a Republican strategist, announced on Fox News that she would enter the special election. President Trump put a spotlight on Klacik over the summer by retweeting her videos of Baltimore's living conditions, serving as fuel for his criticisms of the now-deceased congressman at the time.

Ryan was apparently not happy about Klacik's work, tweeting on Saturday that she was responsible for the fiery feud between Cummings and the president.

"This is the woman who created all the controversy that made @realDonaldTrump go after @RepCummings and Baltimore. Cummings never got over the attack on him and the city," she said. "It is all because of her."

Washington, who said earlier this year that he had "walked away" from the Democratic Party, responded with a sarcastic tweet claiming that Ryan's apparent criticism helped boost Klacik's electoral prospects.

"Way to go @AprilDRyan ! You have just given @kimKBaltimore the massive attention she needed not only for her campaign announcement and fundraising, but ‘this’ tweet will most likely ensure her WIN," he said.

"Your sarcasm is just as entertaining as your performance in Love Jones!" Ryan tweeted in response, referring to a 1997 film in which Washington starred.

Ryan also joked that Washington was letting her know how much power she possessed as a media figure.

Klacik, for her part, retweeted Washington's criticism of Ryan as well as his endorsement of her. She also seemed to dismiss Ryan, saying she would leave the CNN analyst and others to bicker and gossip "amongst themselves."

Appearing on "America's News HQ: Weekend" with host Ed Henry, Klacik said that Democrats talk about everything but helping black neighborhoods and "actively vote against things that offer the black community more opportunities."

She added that Democrats put the needs of illegal immigrants ahead of the needs of United States citizens -- adding that living conditions on the border "were better than the living conditions in some areas of West Baltimore." "That has to end," she said.

She also called for changes in Washington, specifically criticizing socialism and the "Squad" of progressive freshman lawmakers.

"First of all, they're not getting any work done -- if we're going to be honest," she told Henry. "But also, we need stronger Republican voices against socialism, against the 'Squad'...just helping with his policies and draining the swamp. And I think, honestly, the American people need stronger voices on transparency within Congress."

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.