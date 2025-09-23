Apple TV+ postpones 'The Savant' show in the wake of Charlie Kirk shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Apple TV+ postponed its new drama series "The Savant" Tuesday in what appeared to be a reaction to Turning Point co-founder USA Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

"After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone ‘The Savant,’" a statement read, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date."

"The Savant" was set to premiere on Friday and followed an undercover investigator, played by Jessica Chastain, as she "infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act," according to the show’s synopsis.

No new release date has been set. Fox News Digital reached out to Apple TV for comment.

Though Apple TV did not provide details of its decision, the show would have premiered two weeks after Kirk was shot and killed in what was described by authorities as an ideologically motivated attack. Kirk’s alleged assassin was reported to have had a "leftist ideology" and harbored hatred against Kirk specifically.

The show does not appear to parallel Kirk’s shooting beyond investigating politically motivated attacks, though the trailer for the series seemed to focus on terror attacks carried out by far-right nationalist organizations.

The trailer’s debut was originally met with backlash from conservative commentators who mocked the show for being politically one-sided.

"Can't wait for the new TV show about the liberal deep state woman with a multiracial family that stops right-wing terrorism by monitoring our internet! They've really got their finger on the pulse with this one, I tell you," RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway wrote.

"Trash," Townhall.com senior columnist Kurt Schlichter commented.

Author Daniel Friedman wrote on X, "Man, it’s got to be embarrassing when your show is the most 2021 s--- imaginable, but the vibe has irreversibly shifted by the time it comes out."

The announcement also came on the heels of ABC and parent company Disney pulling back on its suspension of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after host Jimmy Kimmel made false comments regarding Kirk’s alleged shooter.

Broadcasting companies Sinclair Broadcasting Group and Nexstar Media Group, however, announced that it would continue to preempt the show on its ABC affiliates on Tuesday.