Apple TV+ postpones 'The Savant' show in the wake of Charlie Kirk shooting

The series, originally set to premiere on Friday, focused on a private investigator preventing domestic terrorism

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Apple TV+ postponed its new drama series "The Savant" Tuesday in what appeared to be a reaction to Turning Point co-founder USA Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

"After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone ‘The Savant,’" a statement read, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date."

"The Savant" was set to premiere on Friday and followed an undercover investigator, played by Jessica Chastain, as she "infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act," according to the show’s synopsis.

NEWS ANCHOR WHO RESIGNED AFTER BEING SUSPENDED FOR CHARLIE KIRK TRIBUTE SPEAKS OUT

Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University

Charlie Kirk throws hats to the crowd after arriving at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

No new release date has been set. Fox News Digital reached out to Apple TV for comment.

Though Apple TV did not provide details of its decision, the show would have premiered two weeks after Kirk was shot and killed in what was described by authorities as an ideologically motivated attack. Kirk’s alleged assassin was reported to have had a "leftist ideology" and harbored hatred against Kirk specifically.

The show does not appear to parallel Kirk’s shooting beyond investigating politically motivated attacks, though the trailer for the series seemed to focus on terror attacks carried out by far-right nationalist organizations.

MILLIONS OF AMERICANS TUNED INTO 'IMMORTAL' CHARLIE KIRK'S MEMORIAL SERVICE

Charlie Kirk speaks to the audience just before he was shot

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

The trailer’s debut was originally met with backlash from conservative commentators who mocked the show for being politically one-sided.

"Can't wait for the new TV show about the liberal deep state woman with a multiracial family that stops right-wing terrorism by monitoring our internet! They've really got their finger on the pulse with this one, I tell you," RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway wrote.

"Trash," Townhall.com senior columnist Kurt Schlichter commented.

Author Daniel Friedman wrote on X, "Man, it’s got to be embarrassing when your show is the most 2021 s--- imaginable, but the vibe has irreversibly shifted by the time it comes out."

NEXSTAR, SINCLAIR EXPECT APOLOGY FROM KIMMEL BEFORE AGREEING TO REINSTATE SHOW: SOURCE

The announcement also came on the heels of ABC and parent company Disney pulling back on its suspension of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after host Jimmy Kimmel made false comments regarding Kirk’s alleged shooter.

Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage

Jimmy Kimmel previously had his show suspended by Disney after making controversial comments regarding Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin. (Michael Le Brecht/Disney via Getty Images)

Broadcasting companies Sinclair Broadcasting Group and Nexstar Media Group, however, announced that it would continue to preempt the show on its ABC affiliates on Tuesday.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

