Kevin McCarthy on AOC's 'Tax the Rich' dress at Met Gala: This is the 'leader of the Democratic Party'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the self-proclaimed democratic socialist donned a dress with the words "Tax The Rich" at the star-studded Met Gala. McCarthy, R-Calif., said on "Fox & Friends" that Ocasio-Cortez has become the leader of the Democratic Party as she works to raise corporate taxes to fund a proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill.

AOC WEARS ‘TAX THE RICH’ DRESS AT $30K-PER-TICKET MET GALA

KEVIN MCCARTHY: She's the leader of the Democratic Party. And think about it. She doesn't call herself a Democrat. She calls herself a socialist Democrat. You just put up $3.5 trillion. You really should put up almost $5 trillion because that's how much they want to spend. And when you look at what they're doing, they're transforming America. What a tax is, is taking money out of every American's pocket and redirecting it to where you think it's important. So now if you make $800,000 dollars, they're going to give you a tax incentive to buy a Tesla.

You know what they're going to do too? They're going to take away and give an income for everybody, guaranteed 90 percent of Americans. But you know what? There's no requirement to work. There's no requirement that your child who gets this tax credit is even an American because there's no Social Security requirement. They're taking that away. And they're really going to harm American businesses because what they're going to do is they're going to give an incentive for American businesses to move to other countries. The global minimum tax rate. They're going to make it a disadvantage to be in America and sell that product in our country.

