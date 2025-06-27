AOC's claimed Bronx identity called 'bold-face lie' by former schoolmate turned NY assemblyman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s image as a tough Bronx native is being challenged by a New York lawmaker who revealed photos of her in his high school yearbook from Yorktown Heights, a suburb nearly an hour outside New York City.

New York State GOP Assemblyman Matt Slater, now representing Yorktown, shared the images of a young Ocasio-Cortez earlier this week on X. In the post, Slater claimed he and the rising Democratic star attended Yorktown High School at the same time when she was a freshman and he was a senior.

"Everybody in our community knows this is just a bold-face lie," said Slater on "Fox & Friends First" Friday. "She grew up in Yorktown, she was on my track team."

Yorktown is a small town in northern Westchester, nearly an hour away from the Bronx. Slater described it as a "great suburban town" with a "touch of rural to it." Ocasio-Cortez graduated from the area’s high school, whose mascot is a cornhusker, in 2007.

While the congresswoman has spoken about her time in Westchester, her early years in the Bronx have become a vital part of her political brand.

Slater said he was moved to release the yearbook photo online during Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s latest public spat with President Donald Trump, in which she renewed her calls for impeachment over his decision to bypass Congress in authorizing U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

The congresswoman wrote in part on X: "I’m a Bronx girl. You should know that we can eat Queens boys for breakfast. Respectfully," she said, referring to the president’s upbringing in Queens.

"I saw the attacks on the president and her [Ocasio-Cortez] claims that she's a big, tough Bronx girl," said Slater. "To sit there and say that she’s a Bronx girl is just patently ridiculous."

He added that Ocasio-Cortez's dismissal of her suburban upbringing is part of what he views as a larger "authenticity problem" in the Democratic Party.

"She's lying about her background, she's lying about her upbringing," Slater claimed.

He went on to call out other Democratic figures, like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as examples of politicians he feels have exaggerated aspects of their life for political gain.

"They do not connect with their voters if they [voters] actually know the truth about them," Slater argued.

"This is just part of the big lie that they continue to peddle just to make sure that they win elections."