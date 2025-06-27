Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox News Flash

AOC's claimed Bronx identity called 'bold-face lie' by former schoolmate turned NY assemblyman

New York lawmaker says the Democrat's suburban upbringing contradicts her tough 'Bronx girl' persona

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Published
close
AOC called out for suburban roots amid feud with Trump: 'Bold-faced lie' Video

AOC called out for suburban roots amid feud with Trump: 'Bold-faced lie'

New York Assemblyman Matt Slater joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss AOC's 'Bronx girl' claims and why he considers Zohran Mamdani 'dangerously unqualified' to be the next mayor of New York City.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s image as a tough Bronx native is being challenged by a New York lawmaker who revealed photos of her in his high school yearbook from Yorktown Heights, a suburb nearly an hour outside New York City. 

New York State GOP Assemblyman Matt Slater, now representing Yorktown, shared the images of a young Ocasio-Cortez earlier this week on X. In the post, Slater claimed he and the rising Democratic star attended Yorktown High School at the same time when she was a freshman and he was a senior.  

"Everybody in our community knows this is just a bold-face lie," said Slater on "Fox & Friends First" Friday. "She grew up in Yorktown, she was on my track team." 

Yorktown is a small town in northern Westchester, nearly an hour away from the Bronx. Slater described it as a "great suburban town" with a "touch of rural to it." Ocasio-Cortez graduated from the area’s high school, whose mascot is a cornhusker, in 2007. 

GOP ASSEMBLYMAN CALLS OUT AOC'S SUBURBAN ROOTS WITH YEARBOOK PROOF AFTER TRUMP SPAT

A yearbook with an image of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

New York State Assemblyman Matt Slater shared a yearbook image of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while questioning her Bronx roots, which she often touts to supporters, after she got into an online back-and-forth with President Donald Trump.  (Assembly Matt Slater)

While the congresswoman has spoken about her time in Westchester, her early years in the Bronx have become a vital part of her political brand. 

AOC’S CONSTITUENTS WEIGH IN ON PRESIDENTIAL RUN, RECALL HER STUNNING 2018 POLITICAL UPSET

Slater said he was moved to release the yearbook photo online during Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s latest public spat with President Donald Trump, in which she renewed her calls for impeachment over his decision to bypass Congress in authorizing U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. 

The congresswoman wrote in part on X: "I’m a Bronx girl. You should know that we can eat Queens boys for breakfast. Respectfully," she said, referring to the president’s upbringing in Queens.  

"I saw the attacks on the president and her [Ocasio-Cortez] claims that she's a big, tough Bronx girl," said Slater. "To sit there and say that she’s a Bronx girl is just patently ridiculous." 

AOC CLAIMS 'WE ARE ONE' IN CAMPAIGN-STYLE VIDEO DESPITE YEARS OF INVOKING RACE, GENDER IN POLITICS

He added that Ocasio-Cortez's dismissal of her suburban upbringing is part of what he views as a larger "authenticity problem" in the Democratic Party.  

AOC, DEMS CALLED OUT AS 'HYPOCRITES' FOR IMPEACHMENT TALK FOLLOWING US STRIKES ON IRANIAN NUCLEAR SITES 

"She's lying about her background, she's lying about her upbringing," Slater claimed.  

He went on to call out other Democratic figures, like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as examples of politicians he feels have exaggerated aspects of their life for political gain.  

'WE ARE ONE': AOC CAMPAIGN VIDEO SWIRLS 2028 PRESIDENTIAL RUMORS

AOC called a ‘liar’ by protester during town hall clash Video

"They do not connect with their voters if they [voters] actually know the truth about them," Slater argued. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

 "This is just part of the big lie that they continue to peddle just to make sure that they win elections." 

Madison is a production assistant for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.