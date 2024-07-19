AOC calls 'bull----' on Democrats privately turning on Biden: Trump is a ‘neo-Nazi’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling out fellow Democrats for privately turning on President Biden, warning that former President Trump is a "neo-Nazi" who could once again rise to the White House if her party fails to rally behind their current leader.

In a nearly hour-long Instagram Live video on Friday morning, Ocasio-Cortez claimed that while Biden "didn’t do too well, to say the least" in last month’s debate, his performance did not change much about people’s perceptions heading into November.

"I'm pretty sure a lot of people knew that the president is old. The president is very old. Donald Trump is also very old and a racist and a neo-Nazi. But anyways, I'm not going to talk about Trump right now," she said.

Ocasio-Cortez instead pivoted her comments to a discussion about the Democratic Party and the power of people who "occupy the space" between voters and the government. This space, she said, includes wealthy donors, organizational leaders, pundits and the media.

She expressed concern about the amount of power these individuals have over political outcomes and voters, often flexing their resources and networks to arrive at a desired outcome that could stand at odds with the American people.

Ocasio-Cortez also took issue with Democrats who have been drip-feeding information to the media about whether Biden should stay in the race.

"There have been lots of Democrats who have been giving little anonymous quotes to the press, to some journalist to print, and I'm not here to knock the press on it," she said. "I'm here to knock my colleagues on it, because to me, I think that's, and I'm sorry, I'm going to say because it's after midnight. That's bulls---. Like, if you have an opinion, say it with your chest and say it in public."

The New York Democrat said that if her colleagues have such a strong opinion and believe that is what is best for the country, they should "put their name on it."

"I'm not coming for the people who have made a public statement and put their name on it. Like, Lord knows, I've done plenty of that myself. I'm talking about people who are too scared to say what they want to say in public, but somehow not afraid to say what they want to say to a journalist so long as they promise not to use their name. That's a bunch of horses---," she added.

Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Biden for re-election on July 8.

"I have spoken to the president over the weekend. I have spoken with him extensively. He made clear then, and he has made clear since, that he is in this race," Ocasio-Cortez told press outside the Capitol.

She continued, "The matter is closed. He had reiterated that this morning. He has reiterated that to the public. Joe Biden is our nominee. He is not leaving this race. He is in this race and I support him."

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.