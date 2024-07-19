Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

5 more House Democrats call on Biden to drop out

5 more House Democrats say Biden should 'pass the torch' to a new generation of leaders

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
close
Biden family discussing possible exit plan: Report Video

Biden family discussing possible exit plan: Report

WSJ editorial page assistant editor James Freeman joined 'America's Newsroom' to react to the report as the president faces growing calls to step aside. 

Five more House Democrats joined the growing number of congressional lawmakers who have called on President Biden to drop out of the 2024 election on Friday. 

In a joint statement, Reps. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., Marc Veasey, D-Texas, Chuy Garcia, D-Illinois and Marc Pocan, D-Wisc., urged Biden to "pass the torch to a new generation of Democratic leaders." 

The fifth House Democrat, Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois, separately urged Biden to drop out in an op-ed for the Chicago Tribune. 

"It’s time for Joe Biden to pass the torch," Casten wrote.

"[P]olitics, like life, isn’t fair. And as long as this election is instead litigated over which candidate is more likely to be held accountable for public gaffes and ‘senior moments,’ I believe that Biden is not only going to lose but is also uniquely incapable of shifting that conversation."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

More from Politics