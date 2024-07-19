5 more House Democrats call on Biden to drop out

Five more House Democrats joined the growing number of congressional lawmakers who have called on President Biden to drop out of the 2024 election on Friday.

In a joint statement, Reps. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., Marc Veasey, D-Texas, Chuy Garcia, D-Illinois and Marc Pocan, D-Wisc., urged Biden to "pass the torch to a new generation of Democratic leaders."

The fifth House Democrat, Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois, separately urged Biden to drop out in an op-ed for the Chicago Tribune.

"It’s time for Joe Biden to pass the torch," Casten wrote.

"[P]olitics, like life, isn’t fair. And as long as this election is instead litigated over which candidate is more likely to be held accountable for public gaffes and ‘senior moments,’ I believe that Biden is not only going to lose but is also uniquely incapable of shifting that conversation."

