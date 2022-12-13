AOC's box office disaster reminds some critics she's a flop in Congress: 'She doesn't do her job'

The disastrous performance of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's climate change documentary at the box office over the weekend reminded her critics of one thing: She doesn't do her actual job in Congress.

AOC enjoys all the perks of her job. She attends flashy galas, is on magazine covers, has done multiple friendly interviews and now has helped produce a film, "To the End," co-host Greg Gutfeld pointed out Tuesday on "The Five."

But AOC accomplishes nothing in Congress, and Gutfeld said it's "no surprise" her film flopped, generating only $80 per theater.

"Who would go see a movie that's the opposite of entertaining. There's nothing entertaining about that. … But it does show you how great it is to be a progressive in a liberal, biased culture," he said. "She really doesn't do her job, right. She makes movies, she goes to galas. She sits for glossy, butt-kissing interviews in GQ and other women's mags."

Co-host Jesse Watters remarked Ocasio-Cortez is seen hiking in the film, pointing out he has never seen her engage as much with the outdoors in real life – adding that her popularity appears to be tied more to politics as opposed to "real life" given her film's paltry revenue.

"Would I go to it? No. Have I seen it? No. Will I talk about it? Yes," he said.

"This is what politicians often get confused about: Just because you're popular in politics doesn't mean you're popular anywhere else. In fact, usually people that can't do anything anywhere else go into politics to succeed. And she found out that the hard way…"

Watters said the hiking scenes gives some "fraudulen[ce]" to the film, quipping that AOC grew up in the Westchester and represents the outer boroughs of Queens and the Bronx.

"I have never seen [that]. And she showcases her whole life on social media -- You can never see her in private," he said. "Everything is on social media. I've never seen her hike before, but the one time she does a documentary about the environment, she's out there doing the Appalachian Trail: I'm not buying it."

Judge Jeanine Pirro, who once represented Westchester as its Republican district attorney, said AOC's film is "cringeworthy."

"To the End" was filmed over the course of four years and follows four young women, Ocasio-Cortez, activist Varshini Prakash, climate policy writer Rhiana Gunn-Wright and political strategist Alexandra Rojas, as they attempt to pass sweeping climate change legislation in Congress.

The film currently boasts an 88% "fresh" critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and does not yet have an audience score.

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.