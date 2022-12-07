Expand / Collapse search
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Published

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee

A statement announcing the inquiry didn't release any details regarding what the investigation of AOC is about

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. is under a House ethics investigation, according to a statement issued by the House Committee on Ethics on Wednesday. 

The panel will announce its course of action after its organizational meeting in the next Congress, sometime in 2023, the statement said. 

HAKEEM JEFFRIES ANNOUNCES BID FOR HOUSE DEMOCRATIC LEADER

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a news conference to discuss legislation that would strengthen Social Security benefits, on Capitol Hill. On Wednesday, the House Committee on Ethics said it is investigating the congresswoman for an unspecified matter. 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a news conference to discuss legislation that would strengthen Social Security benefits, on Capitol Hill. On Wednesday, the House Committee on Ethics said it is investigating the congresswoman for an unspecified matter.  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Details about what the investigation is looking into haven't been released. The Office of Congressional Ethics, a nonpartisan group, forwarded its inquiry into Ocasio-Cortez to the House ethics panel in June.

Committee Acting Chair Susan Wild, D-Penn., and Ranking Member Michael Guest, R-Miss., said the disclosure of the investigation "does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the committee."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's office.

The congresswoman has been the subject of scrutiny since coming into office. Last year, she was hit with an ethics complaint over her attendance at the Met Gala. 

"New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public," she responded to critics at the time. "I was one of several in attendance in this evening."

