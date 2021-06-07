Anti-White Yale Lecturer a 'radical disgrace' amid 'conspiracy of silence' among Black leaders: Bob Woodson

Yale lecturer Dr. Aruna Khilanani spoke glowingly about an imagined situation involving the murdering of White people in remarks now receiving blowback from critics – including civil rights leader Bob Woodson who joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Monday.

Woodson reacted to Khilanani's remarks, which included statements like "White people make my blood boil" and "White people are out of their minds and they have been for a long time," according to audio posted on Substack. During her remarks, Khilanani said people of color can feel "intense rage and futility" when trying to talk to White people about race.

"We spend our time patiently explaining their attacks, as they deny," Khilanani said. "We are calm, we are giving – too giving – and then when we get angry, they use our responses as confirmation that we’re crazy or have emotional problems."

Khilanani then said five years ago, she took action and "White-ghosted most of my White friends."

She also verbally envisioned firing multiple rounds at White people whom she encountered, and then "walk[ing] away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step [as if] I did the world an [expletive] favor."

On "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Philadelphia-born civil rights leader Bob Woodson – whose work has focused on ending urban poverty and giving youth the opportunities for advancement – said such explicit statements by Khilanani do grave damage to the racial equality sought and realized thanks to people like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"On January 30th, 1956, Dr. King's house in Montgomery was bombed. His wife and small child barely got out alive. And yet Dr. King in an act of profound grace cautioned; he had 200 armed Black men around him, he cautioned them and refused to engage in retaliatory violence," Woodson recalled.

"This woman (Khilanani) engaged in what I call radical disgrace. And, what she is doing, there's already people taking action: There was a 300-pound black man in [Gardena, California] who savagely beat a 57-year-old White woman at a gas pump."

He told of another recent incident of hate crimes against a White person when a 21-year-old Hispanic woman who was working as an Amazon delivery driver in Alameda County, Calif., "savagely beat a 67-year-old White woman while saying ‘you are privileged’."

In that incident, Itzel Ramirez was arrested on two felony charges: suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury and elder abuse.

"This is how far we've descended," Woodson lamented. "Yet, there's a conspiracy of silence on the part of the civil rights leadership, the Congressional Black Caucus; Kamala Harris. All these people are silent. Therefore they sanction with their silence."

Woodson went on to note that President Biden failed to honor the veterans and the fallen heroes of the June 6, 1944 Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France, on its 77th anniversary on Sunday.

"Even the president keeps up this mantra about ‘racism’… He couldn't find it in himself to talk about the thousands of Americans who died in the invasion of Normandy. But he could talk about 300 blacks who were slaughtered in Oklahoma. That's the kind of moral inconsistency … that can destroy this country," said Woodson, referring to Biden's remarks about the 1921 Tulsa massacre.

"What would happen if people got the word and started retaliating and attacking Blacks because of their color?"