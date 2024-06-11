Anti-Israel protesters set up new encampment at UCLA, clash with police

Anti-Israel protesters set up a new encampment on UCLA's campus Monday, leading to a police response in an effort to clear the area.

Demonstrators set up tents at Dickson Plaza, where a previous encampment that lasted more than a week in April and May was located before police cleared the area and arrested more than 200 people, according to Fox 11.

Protesters were also seen carrying fake bloody bodies and body parts, the outlet reported.

"We will honor all our martyrs," the protesters chanted as they named the Palestinians who died in the war in Gaza, according to the Daily Bruin campus newspaper.

During the protest, demonstrators stood at the top of the Janss Steps that lead into the plaza to prevent people from entering, Fox 11 reported.

University police and campus security officers responded to the scene and used bicycles as barriers to prevent more protesters from entering the area, according to Fox 11.

Demonstrators were instructed multiple times to disperse, according to ABC 7. The Los Angeles Police Department also responded to the campus and eventually declared a tactical alert.

Several clashes happened on campus Monday between protesters and police, ABC 7 reported. At least one security officer was treated for injuries.

Campus police detained the Undergraduate Students Association Council President Adam Tfayli shortly before 4 p.m., according to the Daily Bruin.

LAPD told KNX News that 27 protesters were arrested by campus police in a confrontation behind Dodd Hall.

The protest dispersed around midnight, according to KNX News.

Fox News Digital has reached out to campus police and LAPD, but both agencies did not immediately respond.

This comes amid protests at various colleges in California and across the country amid the ongoing war in the Middle East between Hamas terrorists and Israeli forces that began after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack against the Jewish State, prompting military retaliation from Israel.

The protesters are calling on their colleges to end all business ties with Israel.