Biden being 'held hostage' by far-left, anti-Semitic radicals: KT McFarland

Former Trump Deputy National Security Adviser KT McFarland told "The Faulkner Focus" Monday that the escalating Israel-Gaza conflict is a reflection of the Biden administration being held "hostage" by radical progressive Democrats who "hate Israel."

KT MCFARLAND: I think that the left wing of the Democrat Party is holding the White House hostage. The White House is in a position where they don't have majority control of anything in Congress. And so what they are doing is they have to sort of bend to the wishes of these radical leftists. And what do the radical leftist want? They hate Israel. They are anti-Semitic. And so they push the Biden administration to reverse everything Trump did, including in the Middle East.

I mean, we understood in the Middle East you could only get to peace if you cut the funding and the weapons sources from the Palestinian terrorists. We did that with the Abraham Accords, which got the Arabs to stop funding the Palestinian terrorists. And with Iran, with the sanctions, we got Iran so broke, their economy so broken, they couldn't afford to send aid to the Palestinian terrorists.

We were on our way to peace, but now it's all been reversed. And now what do you see in the Middle East? Predictably, you have war.

