This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

LIVE UPDATES: Israeli military targets home of Gaza's top Hamas leader

Fighting between Israel and Palestinians intensifiesVideo

Fighting between Israel and Palestinians intensifies

Fox News' Trey Yingst provides the latest updates on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict from the Israel-Gaza border

Gaza’s top Hamas leader was targeted by the Israeli military on Sunday after almost a week of deadly rocket attacks and airstrikes from both sides. 

    • The Israeli military targeted the home of Yehiyeh Sinwar who is likely in hiding along with the rest of the group's upper echelon, Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman, an army spokesman said.
    • Hamas and other militant groups have fired some 2,000 rockets into Israel since last Monday, when tensions over a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families from a nearby neighborhood boiled over.

Hamas and other militant groups have fired some 2,000 rockets into Israel since last Monday, when tensions over a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families from a nearby neighborhood boiled over. Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes across the territory and brought down a number of high-rise buildings, including one that housed The Associated Press' Gaza office.

At least 140 people have been killed in Gaza, Palestinian officials said and 10 have died in Israel, the country reported, with women and children among the dead on both sides, Reuters reported.

Follow below for the latest updates on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Mobile users click here. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.