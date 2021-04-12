Anne Milgram becomes latest CNN pundit to be tapped for job in Biden administration

CNN legal analyst Anne Milgram is the latest on-air personality from the liberal network to be tapped for a job by Team Biden.

Milgram, a former New Jersey attorney general and podcast host, was nominated by President Biden to head up the Drug Enforcement Administration Monday. Her nomination was first reported by The Washington Post first.

Migram's CNN colleagues congratulated her on the new gig.

"Congrats, @AnneMilgram, to a fellow veteran of the @CNN greenroom. What an inspired choice!" Max Boot exclaimed.

"great choice," CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart tweeted.

Milgram joins White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, DHS senior counsel Sam Vinograd, and Pentagon press secretary John Kirby as former CNN talking heads chosen to serve in the Democratic administration.

Symone Sanders, a former CNN contributor who joined the Biden campaign during the 2020 presidential campaign, is now a senior White House adviser and chief spokesperson for Vice President Harris.

Last year, when Blinken was nominated to be Biden’s Secretary of State, DePauw University professor and media critic Jeffrey McCall explained that the lines between mainstream media and government are becoming increasingly blurred, which can do viewers a disservice.

"Several of Biden's new appointments are people who served in government, then went to media gigs, and now are returning to government," McCall told Fox News. "This sort of constant migration back and forth between media and government gives the public the distinct impression that government and media are basically part of the same establishment."

McCall called the trend "concerning," because the free press is supposed to act as surrogates for the citizenry and keep a close eye on government activities.

"Clearly, Biden should choose people he thinks are best suited for the roles chosen for them, but there should be concern for the broader optics as well," McCall said. "Government officials from the right or left who cross the barrier into working for the media should just stay on the media side."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.