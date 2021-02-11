Sam Vinograd becomes latest liberal pundit to jump from CNN to Biden administration

CNN’s Sam Vinograd was chosen to be a senior counselor for national security at the Department of Homeland Security, marking at least five pundits from the liberal network to join the Biden administration.

Vinograd joins fellow ex-CNN staffers Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby, Energy Secretary nominee Jennifer Granholm and White House press secretary Jen Psaki who have made the leap.

AS ZUCKER’S EXIT FROM CNN LOOMS, CRITICS BEMOAN NETWORK’S HYPER PARTISAN TURN

Media Research Center vice president Dan Gainor isn’t surprised by the revolving door between CNN and the government.

"CNN did everything it could to elect President Biden, so it’s logical that so many CNN ‘experts’ immediately shift to work for him," Gainor told Fox News before joking, "Maybe we should start referring to the president as Joe Biden, D-CNN."

Gainor has noticed that the cozy relationship between the hyper-partisan network and the White House is still ongoing, as CNN has pushed for censorship of conservative media outlets.

"Now that the election is over, CNN continues to protect its candidate by demonizing the right," Gainor said. "They feel no shame."

CNN BOSS JEFF ZUCKER TO STAY THROUGH 2021, BUT FUTURE OF NETWORK'S LEADERSHIP REMAINS MURKY

CNN staffers took to Twitter to celebrate their now-former colleague’s latest new job after Vinograd announced the news.

"Congrats, Sam -- will miss our sleepovers," CNN’s Asha Rangappa wrote while CNN anchor Julia Chatterly added, "They are very lucky to have you!"

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig wasn’t sure how to react to the news that he was losing a co-worker.

"Mixed emotions - losing an outstanding colleague at @cnn but knowing you’re going into a crucial role in public service and are the absolute right person for that job," Honig wrote. "Congrats!"

Last year when Blinken was nominated for Biden’s Secretary of State, DePauw University professor and media critic Jeffrey McCall explained that the lines between mainstream media and government are blurred, which can do a disservice to viewers.

"Several of Biden's new appointments are people who served in government, then went to media gigs, and now are returning to government," McCall told Fox News. "This sort of constant migration back and forth between media and government gives the public the distinct impression that government and media are basically part of the same establishment."

McCall called the trend "concerning" because the free press is supposed to be the watchdog of the government and act as surrogates for the citizenry.

"Clearly, Biden should choose people he thinks are best suited for the roles chosen for them, but there should be concern for the broader optics as well," McCall said. "Government officials from the right or left who cross the barrier into working for the media should just stay on the media side."