Andy McCarthy calls out DOJ's 'laughable' handling of Hunter Biden case after special counsel appointment

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy slammed the Department of Justice's handling of the Hunter Biden investigation, arguing on "America's Newsroom" Monday that David Weiss does not meet the criteria to be named a special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

ANDY MCCARTHY: What Garland is doing is assigning the case to Weiss, which is no change, because it's been assigned to him since 2018, and labeling him a special counsel. But he's not a special counsel under the regulations of the Justice Department for that process. And the reason he's doing that is trying to convey the impression to people that there's some kind of independent integrity to this investigation, which is laughable given the way that it's been conducted to this point.

Republican lawmakers sounded off after Garland on Friday appointed a special counsel for the probe into first son Hunter Biden.

High-ranking GOP lawmakers torched Garland's appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss , who led the prosecution in Hunter Biden's tax and gun charges, to head up the special counsel probe.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., called Garland's announcement "part of the Justice Department’s efforts to attempt a Biden family coverup in light of [House Oversight Republicans'] mounting evidence of President Biden’s role in his family’s schemes selling ‘the brand’ for millions of dollars to foreign nationals."

Weiss is the federal prosecutor who has investigated the first son's business dealings and brought charges against him in Delaware. His appointment as special counsel could indicate that, contrary to Hunter's defense lawyers' claims, the Justice Department investigation into President Biden's son is not over.

