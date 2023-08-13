Ted Cruz blasts 'disgraceful' David Weiss special counsel appointment in Biden probe: It's 'camouflage'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is the latest to blast Attorney Gen. Merrick Garland's move to appointment David Weiss as special counsel in the Justice Department's Hunter Biden probe, calling it not only "disgraceful" but also alleging the move is an attempt to protect the Biden family.

"This appointment is camouflage, and it's a cover-up," he told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures."

"I think it's disgraceful. David Weiss was the U.S. attorney handpicked to lead this investigation who spent the last five years covering it up. David Weiss, who was personally selected by the two Democrat senators from Delaware, Tom Carper and Chris Coons. For five years, the investigation has gone nowhere other than to protect Hunter Biden and Joe Biden."

The appointment, which has garnered intense criticism from many in the days since, was announced by Garland at a press conference in Washington, D.C. on Friday. The White House was not informed of Garland's decision before the news broke, according to a senior DOJ official.

Republicans are the loudest critics, including Rep. James Comer, R- Ky., who alleged the Biden Justice Department is working to "stonewall congressional oversight" as Congress presented evidence pointing to alleged Biden family corruption.

Bartiromo, during the segment, pointed to the appointment's convenient timing, saying it came on the heels of Comer telling her Thursday that the "walls are closing in" for the Bidens.

"Garland's move to appoint a special counsel for the Biden probe could put a freeze on the GOP's investigation of President Biden and the Biden family by stopping any information flow," she said.

"The special counsel was announced one day after House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told me that the walls are closing in for the Biden family, and he is planning to subpoena Biden family members as he released new bank records, which appear to show millions of dollars in additional millions taken in by Joe, Hunter and Biden family members."

To further cast doubt on the Justice Department's intentions, Cruz highlighted two IRS whistleblowers who came forward to complain about Weiss.

"They said they'd never seen an investigation like this in their entire time in law enforcement," he said.

"They said that the Department of Justice lawyers working for David Weiss protected the Biden family, that they gave heads up to Hunter Biden before search warrants were executed, presumably so that he could hide incriminating evidence, that they refused to allow them to ask any questions at all about the ‘Big Guy,’ about Joe Biden that they were focused on…"

"The result of all of that is that David Weiss either was an active participant in covering up this criminality and protecting Joe Biden and in engaging in obstruction of justice. That's option one, or option two – he wasn't the driver. He was just complicit. He was so weak that he couldn't stop the Partizans and main justice from turning it into a political effort to protect Joe Biden. Either case, he is a wildly inappropriate person to be a special counsel," Cruz stressed Sunday.

He then called for a special counsel to investigate Garland for lying under oath in response to Cruz's own questions and for alleged obstruction of justice, adding that the investigation needs someone who won't "bury" the Biden family's dealings.

"[That] is what David Weiss has been doing for five years," he continued.

"We need a special counsel to investigate Joe Biden and the $20 million that his family received while he was vice president. The allegation now is four official favors that he was selling. That is bribery. It's not a little gun charge on Hunter. It is bribery of the President of the United States is what these allegations are. And this special counsel, he ain't going to do anything to get to the bottom of that."