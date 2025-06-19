Expand / Collapse search
Andrew Cuomo's candidacy for mayor shows Democratic fixation on dynasties, liberal columnist frets

Andrew Cuomo remains the frontrunner in the New York City mayoral race

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
Former Cuomo aide warns against ex-governor’s political resurgence Video

Former Cuomo aide warns against ex-governor’s political resurgence

Fox News national correspondent Bryan Llenas reports on Lindsey Boylan’s concerns about Andrew Cuomo’s mayoral bid amid sexual harassment allegations on ‘Special Report.’

Liberal New York Times columnist Mara Gay argued in a piece on Thursday that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's candidacy for mayor was part of a larger problem with the Democratic Party's fixation on political dynasties and seniority.

"Mr. Cuomo’s presence in the field has made it nearly impossible for these Democrats to get noticed. His return is a vivid example of the dysfunction eating away at the Democratic Party nationally. For the last decade, a group of uninspiring politicians have stomped out competition and held on to power. Many of them have clear flaws and liabilities," Gay wrote.

Cuomo, who resigned from his position as governor in 2021 over several sexual harassment allegations, is the top choice for 38% of likely Democratic primary voters in New York City, according to a Marist Poll released on Wednesday.

"The Democratic establishment has often prized seniority and incumbency over reason," Gay wrote, pointing to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being skipped over as the top member on the House Oversight Committee for 74-year-old Gerry Connolly, who passed away in May. "But whether the problem is stale ideas or lack of fitness, a fixation on seniority or on political dynasties, the practical effect is roughly the same."

Andrew Cuomo, NYT column

New York Times columnist Mara Gay argued that Andrew Cuomo's candidacy for mayor was part of the Democratic Party's problem with political dynasties and seniority. (Screenshot/NYT, Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

Lis Smith, a Democratic strategist and former aide to Cuomo, told Gay, "This is the dinosaur wing of the Democratic Party." 

"They’re just there to protect themselves and not rock the boat," Smith added. 

Cuomo was also under investigation while he was governor for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic amid allegations his administration vastly understated COVID-related deaths at state nursing homes. 

Cuomo is running against Zorhan Mamdani, a 33-year-old far-left, socialist state assemblyman from Queens, as well as New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who was arrested by DHS agents on Tuesday.

Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani, New York State Assemblyman and mayoral candidate for New York City, speaks at an emergency rally held by the Working Families Party to criticize the Trump administration in New York, New York, U.S., May 10, 2025.  (REUTERS/Bing Guan)

According to the Marist poll, Mamdani stands in second place behind Cuomo with 27% support in the primary, which is conducted using a ranked-choice voting system in which voters rank candidates by preference on their ballots.

Gay discussed her column on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," and said Cuomo was a "real standard-bearer" of people within the Democratic Party "who have held on to power by stomping out competition by using really big name recognition, but haven’t really delivered for their constituents." 

The piece noted that former President Joe Biden chose to run for re-election despite voter apprehensions about his age, which turned out to be disastrous for the Democrast when he was forced out of the race last year.

Gay said Cuomo delivered for some New Yorkers but added, "there’s a broad base of the Democratic Party, including just young professionals, and older people who want to see more fight against Donald Trump, and they are very angry at the Democratic Party establishment."

andrew cuomo

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives to testify before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic in the Rayburn House Office Building at the U.S. Capitol on September 10, 2024 in Washington, DC.  (Kent Nishimura)

"Mr. Cuomo may be elected mayor anyway. Even if he is, the Democrats have to realize that becoming the serious opposition party the country needs requires them to embrace competition, and let the best talent rise to govern cities and states in a way that works for a majority of their constituents. The dinosaur wing doesn’t have the answers. It’s in the way," Gay wrote in her column. 

Mamdani secured endorsements from Ocasio-Cortez as well as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who expressed a need for "new politics and new leadership" in his endorsement statement.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.