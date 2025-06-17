NYC mayoral candidate Brad Lander arrested by DHS agents following alleged assault on federal officer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander was arrested by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents on Tuesday after allegedly assaulting a federal officer.

DHS told Fox News Digital that Lander is charged with assaulting or impeding a federal officer.

Multiple public officials took to social media to react to the high-profile arrest.

"This is the latest example of the extreme thuggery of Trump's ICE out of control -- one can only imagine the fear families across our country feel when confronted with ICE," former New York Governor and NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo wrote on X. "Fear of separation, fear of being taken from their schools, fear of being detained without just cause. This is not who we are. This must stop, and it must stop now."

Mayoral candidates Scott Stringer and Zohran Kwame Mamdani called for Lander to be released "immediately."

"The recent politicization of federal immigration authorities under the Trump administration is disturbing and shameful," Stringer wrote. "I call for Brad to be released immediately. I hope to see him out on the campaign trail soon."

"This is fascism and all New Yorkers must speak in one voice," Mamdani added. "Release him now."

The arrest comes less than a month after charges were dropped against Newark, New Jersey, Mayor Ras Baraka for federal trespassing at Delaney Hall , a privately operated Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.

This is a developing story; check back later for updates.