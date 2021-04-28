Expand / Collapse search
Ex-DC detective Ted Williams: 'Insane' for Andrew Brown bodycam footage not to be released immediately

Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies on April 21

Fox News Staff
Ted Williams on Brown shooting: ‘Insane’ North Carolina authorities didn’t release video

Fox News contributor argues if authorities do not release the bodycam footage of the Andrew Brown Jr. case, the public is left to wonder if the sheriff’s deputies are ‘hiding something.’

Former D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams joined "America’s Newsroom" to discuss the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., and criticized North Carolina authorities for not releasing the full bodycam footage to the public.

WHO IS ANDREW BROWN JR., THE MAN INVOLVED IN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING?

TED WILLIAMS: It's insane that the state of North Carolina has not moved early on, before a judge, to get this video released. There is a compelling public interest that this video should be released to the public and it should be released right away, I believe.

The reason behind that, even the insanity of it, is if you don't release this, the public is left to wonder if you're hiding something, and so it is significant and important that this video be released right away, all of the videos. 

Well, the judge should hold his decision and make it down the road, and he could decide that the family can see all of the videos. He could decide that the public has an interest in this and that they can see the entire video or he could decide that it may prejudice an investigation in this case of Andrew Brown and not permit the release of that video. 

