CNN’s Anderson Cooper avoids John Weaver harassment scandal despite interviewing two Lincoln Project founders

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper has made a habit out of ignoring the ongoing controversy surrounding Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver, who has been accused by at least 21 young men of online sexual harassment.

A review of transcripts revealed that Cooper has not mentioned Weaver at all this week, despite interviewing two of his Lincoln Project co-founders who have been caught up in the scandal and criticized for their handling of it. Cooper hasn’t even uttered the word "harassment" on his show since the Weaver news was reported by The New York Times.

CNN'S ANDERSON COOPER AVOIDS JOHN WEAVER DURING INTERVIEW WITH LINCOLN PROJECT CO-FOUNDER GEORGE CONWAY

On Tuesday night, Cooper interviewed Weaver’s former colleague, fellow Lincon Project co-founder George Conway, but didn’t find the scandal important enough to mention during a ten-minute chat about the GOP's handling of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

The Lincoln Project disavowed Weaver earlier in the week after the Times reported Sunday that 21 young men accused Weaver of sending "unsolicited and sexually provocative messages online to young men, often while suggesting he could help them get work in politics," including an alleged victim who was only 14 years old.

Conway, a face of the Lincoln Project that Weaver helped create, had appeared on MSNBC a day before his appearance on CNN’s "Anderson Cooper 360."

When asked about the allegations, Conway told MSNBC that he didn’t really know his own colleague.

GEORGE CONWAY MOCKED FOR 'LAUGHABLE' CLAIM HE BARELY KNEW LINCOLN PROJECT COLLEAGUE

"It's terrible and awful and appalling and unfathomable, I, I didn't know John very well. I frankly only spoke to him a couple of times on the phone early on in the Lincoln Project. It's almost, I don't even know what to say. It's just terrible," Conway told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski. "It leaves me speechless, frankly."

Brzezinski didn’t bother to ask a follow-up question, which resulted in Conway being roasted on social media for the bizarre claim that he didn’t know his colleague very well.

Cooper had a chance to ask the follow-up question that alluded Brzezinski, but the liberal CNN host didn’t mention it.

On Wednesday night Cooper interviewed another one of Weaver’s Lincoln Project co-founders, Rick Wilson, but the CNN host didn’t ask him about the scandal, either.

LINCOLN PROJECT'S RICK WILSON ACCUSED OF 'GASLIGHTING' AFTER FINALLY DENOUNCING JOHN WEAVER AMID SCANDAL

Much like Conway, the outspoken Wilson was also mocked for the way he has handled the Weaver allegations with many critics accusing the anti-Trump pundit of ‘gaslighting."

Weaver acknowledged three weeks ago in a statement to Axios that he had sent "inappropriate" messages he "viewed as consensual, mutual conversations at the time."

The Lincoln Project was previously mum after Weaver admitted guilt last month. A spokesperson for the anti-Trump group simply told Axios at the time, "John's statement speaks for itself."

After weeks of silence, the New York Times bombshell that vaulted the story into the mainstream media on Sunday resulted in the Lincoln Project finally denouncing Weaver with a scathing statement.

Wilson finally spoke out on Tuesday and said this was the first he learned about allegations that Weaver contacted "a child," and began his LPTV show "The Breakdown," by telling his audience that "it shocked us, it disgusted us, it left us in a state of absolute- just dread over the fact that a child had been victimized by John Weaver."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Pundit Stephen L. Miller called Wilson’s comments "a fundraising pitch" and "nothing more," while others slammed him for "gaslighting."

Cooper had a chance to not only address the Weaver scandal, but also the criticism Wilson faced for the way he handled it, but once again, the CNN host declined to do so.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.