Ana Navarro brings up Jan. 6 during 9/11 discussion on 'The View,' says 'it should be about being an American'

"The View" hosts discussed the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Monday and co-host Ana Navarro brought up Jan. 6 to argue that there are times "where there should be no politics."

"Much like we did during the pandemic, in the early days of the pandemic, where people were just, like, let me take care of my neighbor. What’s happened? What’s been lost with the loss of civility?" co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked.

Co-host Ana Navarro said "we must never forget that sense of unity that we all felt that day."

"We have had such horrible things happen in this country since. They’re not the same. Every tragedy is uniquely tragic and sad, but January 6th was a horrible attack on the United States and on democracy. We have had shootings where children have died," Navarro said. "There have been horrible attacks on civility and the United States, and what we stand for. We have had the pandemic. Those things have not brought us together. So if anything, if we’re going to honor 9/11, one of the ways to do it is to realize there are times when there should be no politics, and it should be about being an American."

Hostin agreed and said "we came together as a country because it was a foreign adversary."

"Merrick Garland said the biggest threat to our democracy is white supremacy and domestic terrorism. How do you come together when it’s homegrown terror? And we have never addressed why there is that issue that remains in this country 400 years later, and until we get to that, until we have accountability, we are not, I don’t think ever going to be able to come close to what we saw in terms of unity," she continued.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that a lot of the division in the U.S. does come from foreign adversaries.

"What is kind of unique about the division in our country right now that I don’t think gets enough attention is a lot of it does come from foreign actors. America’s adversaries use social media. They use information warfare to divide America from within. That is a fact that we know. The intelligence community, the defense community has told us that, and I think we all have to be more conscious observers of what we take in, how we consume media, to know, is this put here to divide me against my neighbor, to make me hate the other side of the aisle? We need to get back to this place where, I mean I’m the conservative at the table, where we don’t hate somebody because their political viewpoints are different," she said.

Co-host Sara Haines said that politicians in America can't come together on issues, but that the American people could.

"One thing about 9/11, I don’t think the politicians of today could actually come together. I think the American people could, and I think that what brought people together in 9/11 is we were no longer separating ourselves from each other. We became all Americans, and it became a patriotic time of, we’re in this together. I think the difference with January 6th and some of the issues you even brought up with the school shootings, is they bring to light political issues we’re divided on which shouldn’t be the case because they’re tragic, but I think that’s why we can’t quite get past that," she said.

NBC's Chuck Todd said Sunday during an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris that the U.S. was now fighting a "threat from within." He asked Harris if the "threat" was "equal or greater to what we faced after 9/11."

Harris responded and said it was "very dangerous," harmful and added that it "makes us weaker."