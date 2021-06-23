Liberal ‘The View’ co-host Sunny Hostin says her friends and family are buying guns to combat White supremacy

Left-wing "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin declared on Wednesday that her friends and family are buying up guns, but her inner circle is arming themselves because of "White supremacy," not because of a rise in homicides and shootings across the nation.

"A lot of my friends and family members have begun to purchase guns, they’ve begun gun training and, I think, a lot of it has to do with the increase in violence against Black people," Hostin said.

"If you listen to the FBI statistics, we had FBI Director [Christopher] Wray testify that the greatest threat in the United States is White supremacy," Hostin continued. "And who are the victims of White supremacy? Generally they are African Americans so I really believe that that is why you are seeing African Americans now buying guns … the Second Amendment is for everyone."

OAKLAND CROWD TWERKS ON AMBULANCE, BLOCKS RESPONDERS AFTER DEADLY SHOOTING

Wray said in 2019 that the danger of "White supremacists, violent extremism or another kind of extremism is of course significant," but America’s major cities have recently seen an onslaught of high-profile shootings that are unrelated to White supremacy.

In recent days, partiers celebrating Juneteenth in Northern California were seen blocking an ambulance as responders tried to transport victims of a shooting in which one person was killed, a Chicago couple was beaten and shot to death by a group of suspects following a minor traffic crash in a horrific scene that was captured on video and a New York City gunman fired at an alleged gang member as two young children were inches away.

Chicago police reported 38 shooting incidents, 54 shooting victims and eight murders from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight on Sunday alone.

Hostin’s comments came after the Biden administration announced "zero tolerance" for gun dealers who willfully violate the law, as part of the administration's strategy to combat what the Department of Justice calls a "staggering" surge in violent crime.

NYC GUNMAN SHOOTS ALLEGED GANG MEMBER IN BROAD DAYLIGHT WHILE KIDS, 5 AND 10, ARE TRAPPED AMID MELEE: SOURCES

Biden plans to discuss how $350 billion of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package can be used by cities to hire law enforcement officers, pay overtime, prosecute gun traffickers and invest in technology to make law enforcement more efficient. The Biden administration also said it would convene state legislators and attorneys general regarding policy strategies to hold gun dealers and manufacturers accountable for their contributions to the crime wave.

While crime is rising – homicides and shootings are up from the same period last year in Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Houston, Baltimore, Portland, Oregon, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana – violent crime overall remains lower than it was a decade ago or even five years ago.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman, Brie Stimson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.