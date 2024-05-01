Amy Schumer calls out 'razor-sharp' scrutiny on Jewish people, 'but not on Hamas'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Comedian Amy Schumer said in a new interview that Hamas has escaped the intense scrutiny Jewish people have gotten in the wake of Israel's war in Gaza.

The actress and self-proclaimed "proud Jewish woman" told Hollywood outlet Variety that she believes Jewish people get way more heat in the "public discourse" than the terror group in Gaza does.

She also claimed that simply standing up for Israel is taken as a "slight" to Palestinians by many in society.

‘STRANGER THINGS’ ACTOR NOAH SCHNAPP SPEAKS OUT ON BACKLASH TO ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR STANCE: ‘FROM MY HEART’

In the interview, Schumer remarked on how she is used to being a lightning rod for controversy, often because of her brand of comedy and for her outspoken liberal political views.

She described to the outlet some of the abuse she has taken lately for her pro-Israel stances, even being heckled on the set of her upcoming film, "Kinda Pregnant." A stranger yelled at her while she was filming a scene, "‘F--- you, Amy Schumer! You’re a Zionist! You love genocide!’"

"It didn’t even raise my heart rate," Schumer said. "I didn’t cry. Nothing."

She said she's noticed society is more focused on scrutinizing "Jewish people" in the current public discourse than Hamas, which perpetrated the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel, and its supporters.

"The focus is so razor-sharp on Jewish people but not on Hamas," she said. "It’s very strange."

She offered a book recommendation, so people could get a better perspective on the topic.

SEINFELD, MARGULIES, OTHER INDUSTRY HEAVYWEIGHTS RIP HOLLYWOOD’S HYPOCRISY ON ANTISEMITISM: ‘FAILED US DEEPLY’

"So I’d recommend people read a book — ‘Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth’ by Noa Tishby. Or anything — Jewish people wrote everything down."

Schumer, who is starring in Jerry Seinfeld’s upcoming Netflix comedy "Unfrosted," told the outlet she believes that even speaking up for Israel’s interests is offensive to pro-Palestinians.

"It’s gotten to this place where you can’t speak up for other Jews without people feeling like it’s a slight to the conditions in Gaza," the comedian said, and added that she does criticize the Israeli government for how it has handled the war in Gaza.

"I don’t agree with anything that [Benjamin] Netanyahu is doing, and neither do the Israelis I know. Of course, what’s going on in Gaza is sickening, horrifying and unthinkable. And, I don’t think it’s OK to hate anyone because they were born Jewish."

Less than a month after the Oct. 7 attack, Schumer remarked on the pushback she got for standing with Israel, posting to Instagram that she was "sad to have lost so many friends these last few weeks."

However, she said she felt "powerful and free knowing I stand for the truth and will fight for it always."

"I’m a proud Jewish woman and have every right to be. Head high. Spirits high. Love to my fellow brothers and sisters," she said at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schumer is the second cousin, once removed, of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.