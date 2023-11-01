Amy Schumer says she has lost friends for her outspoken support of Israel: 'I stand for the truth'

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer says she has lost a number of friends over her outspoken support of Israel in the weeks since Hamas terrorists launched unprecedented attacks on residential areas in the nation on Oct. 7, yet she remains proud she took a stand.

"I’m sad to have lost so many friends these last few weeks but feel powerful and free knowing I stand for the truth and will fight for it always," Schumer wrote in a post to Instagram on Oct. 31.

"I’m a proud Jewish woman and have every right to be. Head high. Spirits high. Love to my fellow brothers and sisters."

The "Trainwreck" and "Snatched" star trended on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday afternoon as tensions rose over some content posted to her account, including a video clip of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., denouncing antisemitism and asserting Israel's right to exist.

Bernice King responded to the post, however, writing on X Tuesday, "Amy: Certainly, my father was against antisemitism, as am I. He also believed militarism (along with racism and poverty) to be among the interconnected Triple Evils. I am certain he would call for Israel’s bombing of Palestinians to cease, for hostages to be released…"

King called for a ceasefire in other posts, including one dated Oct. 28 which read, "It is midnight in the Middle East and in the world, as Palestinians endure death and devastation, now including near-total cellular and internet blackout resulting from Israel's strikes. And as people weep for loved ones in Israel who were taken hostage and/or killed by Hamas.

"As I mourn the unconscionable disregard for humanity, and appeal for the release of all hostages, I, once again, passionately urge a ceasefire and immediate deployment to Gaza of additional, crucial life-saving supplies at the scale needed. We can't wait."

Schumer has also received a barrage of attacks from other sources, including Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez's senior adviser Josh Androsky, who resigned last Friday after making antisemitic remarks about the comedian and actress' appearance, as well as the Holocaust.

Solo-Martinez and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass denounced the remarks.

Schumer, in her defense of Israel, also slammed media coverage allegedly perpetuating a "propaganda LIE" and blaming Israel for an explosion that occurred outside al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City last month. Meanwhile, Israeli television footage appeared to show the blast came from a misfired Palestinian rocket.

Tensions surrounding the conflict remain high both in the U.S. and abroad with the war between Israel and Hamas raging in the Middle East and, in the U.S., a surge of antisemitism striking fear in the Jewish population.

