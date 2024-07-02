Americans reflect on whether President Biden should step down after debate performance: 'Pass the torch'

President Biden's dismal debate performance has sparked panic in the Democratic Party, and now several voters from across the country told Fox News Digital they think Biden should step aside for a new candidate.

"Pass the torch," Chicago resident Kareem said. "I don't think he's doing the things that he's supposed to be doing."

Rohan from Florida agreed that the Democrats should "do a swap out."

"I don't think [Biden's] running the show," Rohan said. "I think that there's people behind him that are running the show right now, and I find that pretty troubling."

But Trey from Nebraska said Biden has made decisions to "progress America and at least move us forward."

"He's definitely not where I'd want him to be, but I'd rather have a candidate who's a little sleepy when he has a cold than a candidate with 34 convicted felonies," Trey said while visiting Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

A CBS poll released Sunday found that 72% of surveyed voters feel Biden does not have the mental and cognitive health required to serve as president. That number was 65% in early June, before the presidential debate.

"I personally feel bad for him because he really doesn't seem like he's okay to be in half the situations he's in," Jenna told Fox News Digital in Milwaukee. "So I do think he should bow out, because I don't think you should have a person like that running for a leader of your country. But the Democrats probably won't win if he bows out."

Andrew from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, agreed that it would be best for Biden's camp if the president stays in the race.

But "if I'm talking about the good of the country," Andrew said. "He should bow out."

"I don't think that he should be, not just making decisions for the United States, but these globally impacted decisions that are affecting so many nations, when you're unable to complete sentences or pay attention," Kaila said in Chino Hills, California.

Only 18% of polled voters thought Biden's performance at the debate inspired confidence, while 44% believed former President Trump's performance did.

"I believe both parties should pass the torch," Dhario said in Chino Hills.

Chuck from Milwaukee said he wants Biden to stay in the race "because Trump will beat him easily."

"But he should not be in the race, he should not be president right now. He should have been removed two years ago when he made that horrible mistake in Afghanistan," Chuck said, referring to the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, during which 13 U.S. service members were killed.

