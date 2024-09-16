American universities are rebranding DEI departments instead of eliminating them, study finds

FIRST ON FOX -- Some American universities have claimed they would eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) ideology but instead opted to rebrand the polarizing practice, according to CriticalRace.org.

CriticalRace.org, which monitors CRT curricula and training in higher education, has cataloged over 700 institutions of higher education to examine activities on campus. The group says that out of 26 universes where legislative efforts have been implemented to phase out DEI, 10 have simply replaced them with new offices that have similar programming and/or personnel, as lawmakers face an uphill battle to uproot DEI ideology from public institutions.

"These findings highlight how deeply embedded CRT and DEI concepts are in higher education, with entrenched ideological commitment that is resistant to change," William A. Jacobson told Fox News Digital.

"The efforts to excise CRT and DEI from universities will take time to see real impact," Jacobson continued. "Higher education has little desire to reform itself, and only a sustained long-term effort will move universities back to the central mission of education, and away from ideological indoctrination."

Jacobson, Clinical Professor of Law at Cornell Law School and founder of the Legal Insurrection website, founded CriticalRace.org’s sprawling database that has also examined elite K-12 private schools, America's top undergraduate programs, military service academies, medical schools and others.

CriticalRace.org’s latest project was to examine the states where states want to eliminate DEI from college campuses. Alabama, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, and North Dakota have taken legislative action to eliminate DEI practices, but CriticalRace.org found that new offices such as the "Office of Access and Engagement" and the "Division of Access, Opportunity, and Diversity" will replace former DEI offices at many institutions.

"Many education groups have moved on from CRT/DEI to other issues because the politics also have shifted to other topics such as gender theory. At CriticalRace.org we are keeping our focus on CRT/DEI precisely because others have lost their focus, and because CRT/DEI poses a threat to our core rights to equality and equal protection of the laws," Jacobson said.

"At our EqualProtect.org project we take legal action to remedy discrimination done in the name of DEI based on our research findings at CriticalRace.org," Jacobson added. "We urge the public to send us tips as to discriminatory programs and scholarships."

CriticalRace.org. details the exact curricula and training at each school, along with contact information and an overview of every university.

University of Alabama, Florida State University, University of Iowa, University of Northern Iowa, Oklahoma State University, South Dakota State University, University of South Dakota, University of Tennessee (System-wide), University of Utah and Utah Valley University have all rebranded their DEI efforts, according to CriticalRace.org.

"For example, the University of Alabama disbanded its DEI office and launched the Division of Opportunities, Connections, and Success; however, the new division is led by Dr. Christine Taylor, who was the Vice President and Associate Provost for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion," CriticalRace.org wrote in its findings.

"Florida State University took a similar approach by changing title names and reclassifying positions of employees who were already working in DEI to give them different roles; the approach circumvented the University laying anyone off," the report continued. "The Office of Equal Opportunity Compliance and Engagement was activated in October 2023 to replace the DEI office."

CriticalRace.org managing editor Kemberlee Kaye isn’t surprised.

"We predicted a year ago after the Supreme Court affirmative action ruling that DEI would not disappear on college campuses but would move underground in a variety of ways. Our research findings confirm our analysis that one time legislative efforts are not sufficient and sustained action is necessary," Kaye told Fox News Digital.

"This research is imperative to understanding that legislative efforts halting the funding and/or proliferation of DEI/CRT on campus are a solid first step, but they're not a one-stop solution," she added.

More than a dozen additional states have pending legislation related to DEI ideology.

CriticalRace.org is a project of the Legal Insurrection Foundation, a nonprofit devoted to campus free speech and academic freedom, which also runs the Equal Protection Project.

The University of Alabama provided Fox News Digital with the following statement: "The University of Alabama’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion was closed, and initiatives, programs and responsibilities across campus that are not in compliance with applicable state and federal laws are being discontinued. UA’s Division of Opportunities, Connections and Success is a new organization with a new mission and programs that will promote success for everyone in the UA community. It is not a rebrand, and it will operate in compliance with Alabama Act 2024-34 that takes effect Oct. 1."

Utah Valley University said the school is "following the Utah law and the guidance of the Utah System of Higher Education," and the University of Utah directed Fox News Digital to a Salt Lake Tribune report on the situation.

An Oklahoma State spokesperson told Fox News Digital that "OSU is committed to compliance with the governor’s executive order."