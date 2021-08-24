American mom makes urgent plea to Biden from Afghanistan: 'We are stranded, please help us'

An American mother trapped in Afghanistan made an emotional plea to Joe Biden on Tuesday, urging the president to help her get back to her children in the United States as the Taliban becomes increasingly violent.

"We are in danger. We are in danger Mr. President, please help us," the woman said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends First."

The woman said that she had made multiple attempts to reach the Kabul airport, but people were quickly beaten, whipped, and turned away in fear for their lives.

The woman, who goes by the pseudonym "Fatima" for her own safety, has two children back in America. She said her daughter calls her, asking if the Taliban will behead her and why.

To ease her daughter’s mind, she says that the Taliban have brought kittens for people to play with.

"I can’t talk to my kids and see them anymore because I don’t know, it makes my fear worse."

She said that family members of U.S. citizens have contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United States, only hearing back that the government would likely "escalate" the situation on the ground.

"Our lives are in extreme danger and I don’t know how long it’s going to continue. They are going to people’s homes at night and they are just taking them away."

Fatima said that nobody knows where the people are being taken or what is being done with them, but asserted that an escalation would likely only endanger them further.

"This needs to get better and this needs to get better faster because we are running out of time," she added.

Fatima added that she was thankful to be the "voice" of those stranded in Afghanistan.

"And yes, we are stranded," Fatima said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki went viral on Monday after she rejected the notion that Americans who have yet to be evacuated from Afghanistan are "stranded."

Fatima responded to the administration’s position through sobs.

"This is not comforting at all because we don’t know if we’re going to make it out."

Critics were quick to push back on Psaki’s claim and pointed out several headlines declaring Americans were "stranded" including ABC News, Axios, The Washington Post, The Daily Beast, and NBC News, which used the term as recently as Sunday.

Fox News had reached out to Psaki on Saturday about Fatima’s experience. The White House never issued a response.

