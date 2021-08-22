Biden urges Taliban to provide for 'well being' of Afghans

President Biden promised that the United States would welcome Afghan allies escaping the Taliban into the U.S., but only after they have been "screened and cleared" at military bases and transit centers.

Biden said that the U.S. has set up processing stations in third countries, "working with more than two dozen countries across four continents." When planes take off from Kabul, they go to U.S. military bases and these processing stations.

"Once screened and cleared, we will welcome these Afghans… to their new home in the United States of America," Biden pledged.

The president also said the Taliban has to make a decision as to whether it will assume the responsibility to "unite and provide for" the "well-being" of the Afghan people.