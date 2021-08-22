Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published
Last Update just in

Biden urges Taliban to provide for 'well being' of Afghans

The U.S. has set up processing stations in third countries

By Tyler O'Neil | Fox News
close
President Biden provides an update on the admin's response to Hurricane Henri, Afghanistan evacuations Video

President Biden provides an update on the admin's response to Hurricane Henri, Afghanistan evacuations

President Biden promised that the United States would welcome Afghan allies escaping the Taliban into the U.S., but only after they have been "screened and cleared" at military bases and transit centers.

Biden said that the U.S. has set up processing stations in third countries, "working with more than two dozen countries across four continents." When planes take off from Kabul, they go to U.S. military bases and these processing stations. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Once screened and cleared, we will welcome these Afghans… to their new home in the United States of America," Biden pledged. 

The president also said the Taliban has to make a decision as to whether it will assume the responsibility to "unite and provide for" the "well-being" of the Afghan people. 

Tyler O'Neil is an editor at Fox News. He has written for numerous publications, including PJ Media, The Christian Post, and National Review. He is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

More from Politics