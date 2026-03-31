American journalist kidnapped in Iraq, employer says

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Award-winning American journalist Shelly Kittleson has been kidnapped in Iraq, Al-Monitor, a publication that provides coverage of the Middle East, announced on Tuesday.

The publication called for Kittleson, a contributor to Al-Monitor, to be released immediately.

"We are deeply alarmed by the kidnapping of Al-Monitor contributor Shelly Kittleson in Iraq on Tuesday. We call for her safe and immediate release. We stand by her vital reporting from the region and call for her swift return to continue her important work," Al-Monitor said in a statement.

Iraq's interior ministry confirmed on Tuesday that a foreign journalist was kidnapped in Iraq, although the ministry has not confirmed her identity.

Former Pentagon official Alex Plitsas confirmed the news on X and said her whereabouts and condition were unknown, calling himself her designated U.S. point of contact.

The State Department said the Trump administration had no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans and was closely tracking the reports, according to CBS anchor Margaret Brennan.

The State Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story, more to come…

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.