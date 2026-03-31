Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

American journalist kidnapped in Iraq, employer says

'We call for her safe and immediate release,' Al-Monitor says

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
close
US military striking Iranian aligned militia groups in Iraq, as fallen service members honored Video

US military striking Iranian aligned militia groups in Iraq, as fallen service members honored

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine speak at the Pentagon about Operation Epic Fury and the deaths of six U.S. service members in western Iraq last week.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Award-winning American journalist Shelly Kittleson has been kidnapped in Iraq, Al-Monitor, a publication that provides coverage of the Middle East, announced on Tuesday. 

The publication called for Kittleson, a contributor to Al-Monitor, to be released immediately

"We are deeply alarmed by the kidnapping of Al-Monitor contributor Shelly Kittleson in Iraq on Tuesday. We call for her safe and immediate release. We stand by her vital reporting from the region and call for her swift return to continue her important work," Al-Monitor said in a statement. 

Iraq's interior ministry confirmed on Tuesday that a foreign journalist was kidnapped in Iraq, although the ministry has not confirmed her identity. 

Kittleson

Journalist Shelly Kittleson has been kidnapped in Iraq, according to reports. (Al-Monitor)

Former Pentagon official Alex Plitsas confirmed the news on X and said her whereabouts and condition were unknown, calling himself her designated U.S. point of contact.

The State Department said the Trump administration had no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans and was closely tracking the reports, according to CBS anchor Margaret Brennan.

The State Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story, more to come… 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 

Close modal

Continue