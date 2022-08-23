American are 'fed up' with the two-tiered justice system: Rep. Owens

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, argued on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Tuesday that the Republican Party can deliver the "fairness" and "accountability" Americans are seeking from Washington if elected in November following the FBI's raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

BURGESS OWENS: The American people are just fed up with this two-tiered justice system. We've experienced now for a year and a half, and actually it has been going on much longer than that. And at some point, America is going to say that we just want fairness, we want accountability. We just want to live our lives knowing that if we do the right things that they won't come after us. Add on to Mar-a-Lago, add on to now 87,000 IRS agents. Let me tell you, my friends, middle class business owners, watch out. We're going to do what we can to stop this but just know this is what is coming at you… We don't have to wait. We're going to get out there and bring our communities back from the abyss. As we do that, we bring our country back. So I'm going to say this: I've never been so excited than I am right now that this coming November, Americans can really show who we really are, particularly Republican Party, to show that we are inclusive, we believe in the American way. And, let me just say this: At the end of the day, these folks that I'm bringing on board and the Republican Party, will put the policies that will make our economy strong, our nation safe, our government accountable, and our future free.