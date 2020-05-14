Alyssa Milano says GOP using COVID-19 to ‘suppress voter turnout’: CNN op-ed

Actress-turned-liberal activist Alyssa Milano, in a column for CNN, is accusing Republicans of using the coronavirus pandemic to “ suppress voter turnout” by not supporting a vote-by-mail option.

Milano’s opinion piece, “US can make voting safer during the pandemic. Don't let Republicans stop it,” was published on CNN’s website and begins by declaring “Trump made it clear from the beginning of his presidency that he's willing to undermine US election results and make it harder for people to vote.”

The former “Who’s the Boss?” star wrote that Trump “made ridiculous, unsubstantiated claims about illegal voters allowing Hillary Clinton to beat him in the popular vote” in 2016 and feels that the president will undermine the safety of Americans if vote-by-mail isn’t allowed in 2020.

Trump has come out against efforts by Democrats and some Republicans to expand voting by mail and absentee ballot this November due to health threats from the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter and typing in all caps, the president called last month wrote, “GET RID OF BALLOT HARVESTING, IT IS RAMPANT WITH FRAUD. THE USA MUST HAVE VOTER I.D., THE ONLY WAY TO GET AN HONEST COUNT!”

The Republican National Committee and the Trump reelection campaign launched a joint multimillion-dollar legal campaign to block attempts by Democrats to change voting rules in states across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We need to be clear about what this is: voter suppression,” Milano wrote. “Trump is willing to make voters choose between their health and their vote. It's outrageous and deeply cynical.”

Milano, an outspoken former Vice President Joe Biden supporter, wrote that “Republicans in Washington are also wrong about the facts,” before noting that five states conduct all-mail elections.

“Vote-by-mail is safe, time-tested, and secure -- and doesn't benefit one party or another, no matter what Trump says,” she wrote. “With a second wave of the virus expected to be even more devastating this fall, the urgency to implement options like vote by mail is increasing. Instead of wasting time jamming through more radical, anti-choice judges, Senate Republicans should side with House Democrats and support important voting reforms. The states must act too.”

Milano called for Congress to fund vote-by-mail options and states to begin preparations and expand early voting opportunities.

Republican strategist Chris Barron feels CNN has “gall” to roll out Alyssa Milano as an elections expert.

“What’s next, promoting a criminal as a 2020 presidential nominee? Oh wait, they already did that with [Michael] Avenatti. They are beyond parody at this point,” Barron told Fox News, referring to the former lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels who was promoted as a potential candidate by CNN before he was convicted of extortion.

Washington Times columnist and political satirist Tim Young mocked Milano for chiming in on the subject.

“Alyssa Milano on MSNBC once said that Donald Trump had a magical ‘cult-like force’ to make people agree with him… mind control,” Young told Fox News. “She’s nuts, why would anyone listen to her?”

Young said that vote-by-mail “is just the latest way for Democrats to cheat” in order to get Trump out of office.

“We know what will happen with mail-in ballots... just Google ‘Brenda Snipes,’” Young said, referring to the former Broward County elections supervisor who came under fire during the contentious recount that followed the 2018 midterm elections.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.