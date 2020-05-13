Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Media
Published

Video highlighting CNN host Brian Stelter's 'obsession' with Russia investigation goes viral

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
close
CNN’s Brian Stelter mocked for Melania Trump tweetVideo

CNN’s Brian Stelter mocked for Melania Trump tweet

CNN’s Brian Stelter was mocked on twitter for his response to a tweet President Trump made regarding the absence of the first lady.

A video montage posted by the Washington Free Beacon highlighting CNN media critic Brian Stelter’s change of heart regarding whether or not the Russia probe is newsworthy has gone viral.

Free Beacon reporter David Rutz noticed “Stelter said Sunday that he was disappointed in right-wing media's 'obsession' with recent revelations about the Russia probe and its origins, calling it insignificant in light of the coronavirus pandemic.”

CNN ACCUSED OF 'EGREGIOUS MISREADING' OF DATA FROM CORONAVIRUS SURVEY

Rutz wrote that Stelter’s Sunday morning media show was “focused heavily on the ‘drip, drip, drip’ of Robert Mueller's Russia investigation” for years, even though it “ultimately found no evidence of a conspiracy between the Donald Trump campaign and the Kremlin in the 2016 election.”

To help illustrate the apparent hypocrisy, the Free Beacon published a supercut of Stelter’s recent comments followed by scores of instances over the years he discussed the investigation himself. The montage quickly went viral, racking up over 1.4 million views since it was published on Tuesday night.

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER'S APPARENT HESITANCE TO COVER TARA READE'S BIDEN ACCUSATIONS RAISES EYEBROWS

As of Wednesday morning, the conservative paper’s video was retweeted thousands of times and picked up a ton of engagement with much of the feedback mocking Stelter:

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Brian Flood covers the media for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @briansflood.