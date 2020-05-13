Video highlighting CNN host Brian Stelter's 'obsession' with Russia investigation goes viral

A video montage posted by the Washington Free Beacon highlighting CNN media critic Brian Stelter’s change of heart regarding whether or not the Russia probe is newsworthy has gone viral.

Free Beacon reporter David Rutz noticed “Stelter said Sunday that he was disappointed in right-wing media's 'obsession' with recent revelations about the Russia probe and its origins, calling it insignificant in light of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Rutz wrote that Stelter’s Sunday morning media show was “focused heavily on the ‘drip, drip, drip’ of Robert Mueller's Russia investigation” for years, even though it “ultimately found no evidence of a conspiracy between the Donald Trump campaign and the Kremlin in the 2016 election.”

To help illustrate the apparent hypocrisy, the Free Beacon published a supercut of Stelter’s recent comments followed by scores of instances over the years he discussed the investigation himself. The montage quickly went viral, racking up over 1.4 million views since it was published on Tuesday night.

As of Wednesday morning, the conservative paper’s video was retweeted thousands of times and picked up a ton of engagement with much of the feedback mocking Stelter:

