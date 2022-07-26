Alyssa Farah says GOP is on the 'wrong side' of same-sex marriage issue: 'Should be the easiest vote'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" guest host and CNN commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin said Tuesday that Republicans were on the "wrong side" of the same-sex marriage issue and said that the House vote to codify it should have been the "easiest vote."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg noted that Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-PA., who voted against the Respect for Marriage Act, attended his son's same-sex wedding just days later.

"I think the Republican Party’s – they’re on the wrong side of this. Like on the one hand I’m pleased that the House was able to pass codifying marriage equality into the law. But the numbers of Republicans that were against it - it's 2022, this is the easiest issue, 71% of Americans are for marriage equality. 65% of young people, Republicans under 30 are also for it. I bet the number is even bigger than that. We have lived if a world where that’s all we know, our friends are married, they have kids," Farah Griffin said.

She said that it should be the easiest vote for Republicans. "You’re standing with family," she continued.

Co-host Sara Haines suggested that it was because they don't want to give the administration a win. "If you ask them honestly I guarantee that would be a resounding win for codifying gay marriage, marriage equality. But, right now, this is just – we’ll not hand over a win. So they put party above people," she said.

Forty-seven Republicans in the House did vote in support of the bill and the House passed it 267-157.

Farah Griffin also said that she believes there are 10 Republicans who would vote for the bill in the Senate and that she hopes Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will bring it to a vote. She noted that she worried that Schumer won't want to give a "win" to moderate Republicans who are up for reelection. "Do not play politics, this is families, these are American couples, parents, it's not right."

Joy Behar said "blood is not thicker than MAGA," with regard to Thompson's vote and him later attending his son's same-sex wedding. "Blood is not thicker. That MAGA base has them by the throat."

Sunny Hostin agreed, and said she believed it was a "lust and a thirst for power."

"This is why we always say this is really in everybody’s hands. If you are an American citizen and you’re able to vote, this is your hands. Who represents you is important. It’s very, very important," Goldberg said.

Farah Griffin suggested in June that a red-wave was coming in November as Democrats face historical headwinds, high gas prices and increased inflation.

Behar, along with her other co-hosts, disagreed and said "you don't know that."