Dr. Alveda King celebrates her family’s Christmas traditions and favorite recipes

Dr. Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., honored the start of the Christmas season by sharing her family’s favorite recipes and holiday traditions alike in a new episode of Fox Nation’s "Alveda King's House: A King Family Christmas."

King reflected on her favorite Christmas memories: being surrounded by family, cooking together, and passing recipes through generations. King’s son, John, and two of her eleven grandchildren joined her around the fire to enjoy the holiday staples found in her home: elevated hot chocolate and rice pudding.



"Every Christmas, everybody would share in recipes and stories and scriptures, and that is something that makes what we call the King family legacy," King noted in the special episode.

Reflecting on the state of the country over the past year - and through an ongoing pandemic - King said that people need to have a "little cheer, a little more love."



She shared a message of faith and wisdom to bring into the new year.

"Whatever is happening in the world, we have to remember to fear not – that’s what God says – and to love and forgive and be kind to each other," King said. "So I believe that we’re going to have a good 2022. No matter how scary things become, remember to love and remember that God loves you."

King reminded her family that the focus of the holiday season is about giving, celebrating Jesus and sharing love.

"It's not so much about the gifts, but it's about the love and time we get together," King said of the meaning of Christmas. "We serve others and we bless others with our lives."

