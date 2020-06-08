Alice Marie Johnson speaks out against 'defund the police' movement: 'I just don't think that's a good idea'

Criminal justice reform advocate Alice Marie Johnson, who was released from federal prison in June 2018 after her life sentence was commuted by President Trump, spoke out Monday against calls to defund the police, telling "Hannity" that officers don't deserve to be labeled negatively "the same way I didn't want a label put on me as a bad person."

"I have had family members who are police officers," Johnson told host Sean Hannity, "and I know that they don't want that label put on them the same way I didn't want a label put on me as a bad person. I made a mistake, my first ever, [and] I was marked for dead."

The Tennessee great-grandmother, who was sentenced in 1997 to life in prison without parole after being convicted of drug conspiracy and money laundering, has become the face of the Trump administration's criminal justice reform initiative.

"I just don't think that's a good idea," Johnson said when asked for her thoughts on growing calls from left-wing advocates to dismantle police departments across America following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"I would like to know that if I'm having trouble, that I can call on the public servants and the police and that they will protect me and my family," she explained. "So I just don't think that's a good idea."

Johnson added that she had confidence that President Trump would enact reforms that would address police brutality and racial injustice as part of his administration's broader initiative.

"We have got to be able to look at the problem. I am so thankful that the problem of criminal justice reform has already come to the White House," she said. "Looking at my case, I know that it touched the heart of the president and I know, looking at what is going on in the nation right now, that is part of criminal justice reform, and I have confidence that it is going to be a top priority."