Robert Wolf on AOC saying it would 'be an honor' to be Bernie Sanders' VP: 'She would be a good surrogate'

Robert Wolf, a former economic adviser to President Barack Obama, reacted on Tuesday to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s statement on Sunday that it would "be an honor to be vice president” saying, “maybe she changes the rules.”

Wolf, a Fox News contributor, spoke on “America’s Newsroom,” two days after Cortez, D-N.Y., made the statement in a Spanish-language interview before headlining a Las Vegas campaign event for Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The 30-year-old freshman congresswoman quickly pointed out that she falls five years short of the constitutional age limit to be vice president. The vice president – and president – must be at least 35 years old.

“It’d be an honor to be vice president,” Ocasio-Cortez told "Noticias Telemundo" correspondent Guadalupe Venegas in Las Vegas. “I can’t because I’m not old enough.”

Ocasio-Cortez gave a keynote address at Sanders’ Spanish-language town hall in Las Vegas on Sunday. She endorsed him for the White House in October and could play a key role for the Vermont independent in seeking Nevada’s large Latino vote, differentiating himself from fellow progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“She is a great surrogate for Bernie Sanders,” Wolf, founder and CEO of consulting and advisory firm 32 Advisors, said on Tuesday. “Everyone was wondering whether she was going to go with Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, she went with Bernie Sanders.”

Wolf noted, “She has a social media profile probably second-to-none right now. So it's a good get for her.”

“I disagree with many of her views, but I like her passion and I like that she’s for the party, but I do think she can make a difference in the primary,” he added.

Wolf then went on to say that he thinks Ocasio-Cortez would be a good surrogate “Irrespective of who the nominee is.”

“She’ll do incredibly well with the young people, she’ll do incredibly well with the Hispanic and Latino community, she is incredibly progressive, which is still at least a third of our party, and I think it's an unknown what she can bring to the table because it's her first time doing it,” Wolf said. “We also didn't think she would beat [Former Rep.] Joe Crowley in New York.”

