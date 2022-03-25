Could AOC be the 2024 nominee? Karl Rove discusses 'way too wild' possibility

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters asked former Bush deputy chief of staff Karl Rove about the possibility that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., could make a run for the presidency in 2024.

On "Jesse Watters Primetime," Watters noted that Ocasio-Cortez portrays herself as a paragon of knowledge, most recently pertaining to the public's understanding of capitalism and socialism. He asked Rove his thoughts on whether the left-wing "Squad" member has a chance.

"This is way too wild … Wouldn't it be great if you were right? Because it would be such a fun campaign, and the Republicans would win overwhelmingly — even if they ran you or me, they'd win," Rove said. "She is not very bright at all."

Democrats will not run a then-octogenarian Biden, "who's lost more than one step," and Harris is politically unfeasible given her repeated gaffes and disastrous public comments, he continued.

FLASHBACK: AOC DOESN'T RULE OUT PRIMARY BID AGAINST SEN. CHARLES SCHUMER IN NEW YORK

Rove doubted Ocasio-Cortez will be the president in 2024 and nixed the possibilities of Biden, Harris, and Hillary Clinton.

Ocasio-Cortez's progressive House caucus continues to prove itself a legislatively questionable group, Rove added.

"Pramila Jayapal, who is the chair of the caucus, talked about this at the Democratic House retreat," Rove said, adding that Jayapal reportedly called for Build Back Better to get a House vote, and that the greater caucus called for a list of 71 executive orders to be signed by Biden, in what Rove called an end-run around the American people.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They want, by unilateral executive order, the president of the United States drawing on the power in Section 432-B of the 1965 Higher Education Act to wipe out $650 million of student debt," he said, adding that they also seek "price controls" on prescription drugs.

"Why does AOC want to do that? She says that young people are not as enthusiastic about voting for Democrats, so we've got to spend $650 billion dollars of the taxpayers' money using authority that doesn't exist."

That particular code reads that the secretary of education is authorized to "enforce, pay, compromise, waive, or release any right, title, claim, lien, or demand, however acquired, including any equity or any right of redemption," relating to FFEL loans.

Attorneys in Biden's own DoE find the law doesn't authorize the power progressives claim it does, Rove reported.

Ocasio-Cortez in 2021 declined to rule out a 2022 Democratic primary run against Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in New York.