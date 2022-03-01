AOC blasts Joe Biden for leaving out key issues from State of the Union: 'A lost opportunity'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, blasted President Biden's State of the Union address for leaving out key issues to his voting base on MSNBC Thursday evening.

Biden's SOTU, which spanned just over one hour, touted his administration's and European allies' crackdown against Russia, said he did not support defending the police, and celebrated what he believed were his economic successes.

Ocasio-Cortez criticized Biden "gloss[ing] over" issues such as the "crisis in education," student loan debt, and immigration.

BIDEN GAFFES IN STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH, MIXES UP IRANIANS AND UKRAINIANS

She said, "I do you think that there are some things that were left unsaid in which we’re really gonna have to work on as a party."

During the SOTU, Ocasio-Cortez said, "constituencies who have historically supported the president … perhaps haven't heard their issues spoken to in ways they wanted to hear it."

Biden said during his State of the Union address, "We need to secure our border and fix the immigration system and if you might guess I think we can do both." He raised technology his administration was bringing to the border, such as scanners, and stressed the importance of providing a "pathway for Dreamers."

"We heard some speaking to some Dreamers, but Dreamers want their families to stay. They don’t want to be separate from their parents either," AOC said.

"I think that there are some things left a little to be desired from key constituents in the Democratic base, but the president's goal was very clear. He was laser-focused on really projecting a theme of unity, and I think he stuck to that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ocasio-Cortez criticized Biden for failing to discuss in-depth moving away from fossil fuels.

"I think it was a lost opportunity," she said. "There is profound bipartisan support to a long-term shift away from fossil fuels."

"When we talk about releasing strategic reserves, these are short-term solutions in order to prevent press shocks. But, at the end of the day … we shouldn’t be relying on fossil fuels to begin with."