Biden delivering State of the Union as Ukraine crisis deepens: LIVE UPDATES

President Biden is scheduled to deliver a State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, Tuesday, March 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

Covered by: Adam Shaw, Paul Conner and Fox News

Republicans respond to Biden's SOTU: 'Biden’s domestic crises have caused a global catastrophe'

President Biden's "failures" on Russia, Afghanistan and energy policy have caused a "global catastrophe," according to a Republican Study Committee (RSC) messaging memo circulated ahead of President Biden's State of the Union Address. 

The memo, obtained by Fox News Digital, outlines a series of setbacks in Biden's first year that created a "domestic crisis," emboldened adversaries and made America "weaker."

"Now, Joe Biden’s domestic crises have caused a global catastrophe," the RSC memo to conservatives in the House and beyond reads. 

Posted by Fox News

How can I watch the State of the Union address?

The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, where President Biden will deliver his State of the Union speech Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress and the nation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Biden's State of the Union address will air live on Fox News Channel beginning at 8:55 p.m. ET, with chief political anchor and "Special Report's" Bret Baier and "The Story" anchor and executive editor Martha MacCallum co-anchoring coverage.

On the Fox broadcast network, FNC's John Roberts will host coverage beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

And on the speech will be streamed live on FoxNews.com at 9 p.m. ET.

Posted by Paul Conner

State of the Union: Everything you need to know

President Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday amid tumultuous events at home and abroad, namely, the Russian war on Ukraine.

Here is everything you need to know about the speech.

Posted by Fox News

Live Coverage begins here