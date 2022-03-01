Biden delivering State of the Union as Ukraine crisis deepens: LIVE UPDATES

Republicans respond to Biden's SOTU: 'Biden’s domestic crises have caused a global catastrophe'

President Biden's "failures" on Russia, Afghanistan and energy policy have caused a "global catastrophe," according to a Republican Study Committee (RSC) messaging memo circulated ahead of President Biden's State of the Union Address.

The memo, obtained by Fox News Digital, outlines a series of setbacks in Biden's first year that created a "domestic crisis," emboldened adversaries and made America "weaker."

"Now, Joe Biden’s domestic crises have caused a global catastrophe," the RSC memo to conservatives in the House and beyond reads.