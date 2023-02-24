Alex Murdaugh is 'outsmarting' prosecutors on witness stand, says Ted Williams

Criminal defense attorney Ted Williams said South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been "brilliant" in his own defense on the witness stand. The former D.C. police detective told "The Faulkner Focus" during a break in the trial that "it's just terrible watching this" for the prosecution. Fellow defense attorney Jonna Spilbor agreed, saying the prosecutor is being "out-lawyered" by Murdaugh, who stands accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021.

TED WILLIAMS: Murdaugh got something into the jury that no one knew, and that was that his team had reached out before he was charged and said, ‘hey, prosecutor, I want to sit down with you and talk to you.’ The jury is absorbing that. So, Murdaugh was able to pivot. And what the prosecutor is doing, and I don't know why Murdaugh's team has not objected more, but they are digging a hole for themselves by asking the same question and in a compound way to try to get a response from this guy and this guy is outsmarting them. It's just terrible watching this, because I want to see them go directly at this guy.

We had Maggie's phone found along the route that Murdaugh was supposed to have taken to go to his mother's house. We don't hear anything. We had the caregiver that got on the stand and said that Murdaugh came to her and wanted her to lie about the amount of time he was there. We don't hear any of that. Also, there are a lot of things that this prosecutor could work with, but Murdaugh outsmarted him when he was able to get in the testimony before this jury that, hey, we wanted to cooperate with you, but once you charge me, my constitutional rights came into play, and we weren't saying anything.